Naruto and Sanrio Team Up for a Cute New Collection

Naruto has been around the block once or twice, you know? The franchise has been around for decades, and it is living on thanks to Boruto Uzumaki and his generation of ninja. These days, the sequel has a lot on its hands, and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is fielding collaborations left and right. So naturally, it was just a matter of time before Sanrio got in on the deal.

The artwork went live this month as Naruto's sequel struck a deal to work with Sanrio. As you can see below, the line focuses on Team 7 and Team 10 as well as our favorite kawaii mascots.

Boruto x Sanrio Characters Collaboration Illustrations. Team 7 and Team 10🤩. pic.twitter.com/9ABDfZzulY — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) March 27, 2022

As you can see with Team 7, one poster shows our favorite ninjas in a chibi art style. Kawaki is practicing tree climbing while Boruto cheers him on from the ground. And of course, Sarada and Mitsuki are there waiting for their turn to practice.

The pieces for Team 10 are a bit different. One showcases the group in a chibi style while the other leans in to the anime's actual designs. In both shots, a large pedal bird can be seen chilling with Shikadai while Inojin and Cho-Cho stand to the side. And of course, they are joined by some adorable Sanrio mascots who just so happen to be visiting the Hidden Leaf Village.

bClearly, Sanrio pulled together an adorable collaboration here, and Naruto fans are nothing but grateful for it. Now, we need Hello Kitty's creators to give the first heroes of Naruto a makeover but as their older selves. It is about time Naruto's Homage got a chibi twin, and we all know Sasuke steal hearts if they paired him up with Badtz-Maru.

