Naruto Shippuden Cosplay Sees Hinata Let Her Hair Down

When it comes to Naruto, there are some characters you see lots of. Team 7 is counted amongst this list, but others such as Hinata Hyuga have earned their screen time over the years. That is why the fandom has embraced these characters fully as their own. And over on Instagram, one netizen felt it was time they gave their take on Hinata for everyone to see.

The work was done by user ielaane, a popular cosplayer who tends to focus on anime looks. The cosplayer felt it was time to show off their take on Hinata ahead of the holidays, and you can check out their gorgeous take below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓘𝓮𝓵𝓪 (@ielaane)

According to ielaane, this Naruto cosplay did come with its issues. The user said they felt like they made progress with Hinata only to take several steps back later on. "After many attempts, I finally liked this concept. It takes a long time to create cosplays because I prefer quality over quantity. But at last, I was able to decide on this cosplay's aesthetics."

You can tell a lot of time and effort went into this look. The purple-blue wig is cut naturally to resemble Hinata's style from Naruto Shippuden. The long hair helps frame Hinata's pale features, and ielaane used cosplay contacts to bring the girl's white eyes to life. The rest of the outfit comes straight from the anime as Hinata is wearing a fishnet undershirt with a purple-and-white top. Of course, it is hard to imagine the Hyuga heiress posing with her shoulders exposed. But hey - what Hinata wants is what Hinata gets! She rocks the look either way, so we are giving this take on the heroine ten out of ten kunai.

