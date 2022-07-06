Naruto Creator Treats Jiraiya to a Drink in New Sketch

Boruto is taking a bit of a break this summer to get its bearings, and in the meantime, the creator of Naruto is living their best life. After all, Masashi Kishimoto is getting a much-needed break this July, and a recent trip to a local brewery ended with the Naruto artist gifting Jiraiya his very own sketch.

The artwork was shared by Yahiko Shuzo Brewery, one of the most famous sake crafters in Japan. It seems Kishimoto decided to gift the brewery a special sketch featuring Naruto as a genin with Jiraiya. And as you can imagine, the Toad Sage is a big fan of the drink... even if Naruto is the one holding on to the bottle.

New Illustration by Masashi Kishimoto for the ‘Yahiko Shuzo Brewery Ltd.’ #naruto



Via: @/YahikoSake (Twitter) pic.twitter.com/lm2aXGtwH5 — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) July 1, 2022

Of course, we know the ninja in Naruto do love their drinks, and Jiraiya is no exception. Tsunade and he can hold their liquor better than most unlike Rock Lee and a few others. Now, Kishimoto has introduced the sannin to one of Japan's greatest sake creators, and this sketch proves the creator happens to be a fan himself.

READ MORE: Naruto Gives The Ninjas New Vampire Transformations in Official Art | Naruto Cosplay Shows Off Gaara's Fierce Look | Naruto: A Rap Album From The English Voice Actors is on The Way

Want to know more about Naruto? You can find the original anime streaming on Hulu and Crunchyroll right now. And for more details, you can check out its official synopsis below:

"The Village Hidden in the Leaves is home to the stealthiest ninja in the land. But twelve years earlier, a fearsome Nine-tailed Fox terrorized the village before it was subdued and its spirit sealed within the body of a baby boy. Now that boy, Naruto, has grown up to become a hyperactive ninja-in-training who's more interested in pranks than schoolwork...but Naruto is determined to become the greatest ninja ever."

What do you think of Kishimoto's latest tribute? Does Naruto need its own sake collaboration ASAP? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.