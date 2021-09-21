Naruto’s Music Catalog Will Begin Streaming Overseas This Week

Naruto has some of the best music in anime, and its theme songs are often easy to recognize with a single note. For years now, fans of the hit series have worked hard to curate playlists based on the anime, and it seems like that is about to become a much easier task. After all, Naruto is bringing its music catalog online, and fans will have access to it soon!

The update comes straight from Naruto‘s team as the anime has confirmed its catalog will be available to stream this week. For the first time, Western fans will be able to stream Naruto’s catalog online on Friday, September 24. Everywhere from Spotify to Amazon and beyond will have access to the music. So if you have been looking for a certain song from Naruto, it should go live online soon!

As for what will be included, Milan Records will post soundtracks from Naruto, Naruto Shippuden, and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. These pieces, which were overseen by Toshio Masuda or Yasuharu Takanashi, defined the anime in more ways than one. So if you want a full list of the incoming albums, you can find all 19 below:

Naruto Original Soundtrack



Naruto Original Soundtrack 2



Naruto Original Soundtrack 3



Naruto the Movie: Ninja Clash in the Land of Snow Original Soundtrack



Naruto the Movie: Legend of the Stone of Gelel Original Soundtrack



Naruto the Movie: Guardians of the Crescent Moon Kingdom Original Soundtrack



Naruto Shippuden Original Soundtrack



Naruto Shippuden Original Soundtrack 2



Naruto Shippuden Original Soundtrack 3



Naruto Shippuden: The Movie Original Soundtrack



Naruto Shippuden: The Movie – Bonds Original Soundtrack



Naruto Shippuden: The Movie – The Will of Fire Original Soundtrack



Naruto Shippuden: The Movie – The Lost Tower Original Soundtrack



Naruto Shippuden: The Movie – Blood Prison Original Soundtrack



Naruto Shippuden: The Movie – Road to Ninja Original Soundtrack



The Last: Naruto the Movie Original Soundtrack



Boruto: Naruto the Movie Original Soundtrack



Boruto: Naruto the Movie Original Soundtrack 1

Boruto: Naruto the Movie Original Soundtrack 2

HT – Funimation