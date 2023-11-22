Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Embraces Sasuke's Villain Era

Sasuke Uchiha has been a valuable teacher to Boruto Uzumaki in both Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and Boruto: Two Blue Vortex. While Two Blue Vortex introduced Sarada and Boruto three years following the events of the prior series, the manga hadn't revealed Sasuke Uchiha's status until this latest chapter. Unfortunately for the ninja world, it would seem that Sasuke might once again be becoming a villain but not in a way that anyone was expecting when it came to the member of the Uchiha Clan.

Warning. If you haven't read the latest chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, Chapter 3, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into spoiler territory. It's hard to dispute that Sasuke was at least hovering in villain territory in Naruto: Shippuden. Attempting to eliminate his brother, Sasuke achieves his goal but discovers that there was taking place more behind the scenes than he had expected. Placing the blame on Konoha for the death of his people, Sasuke wasn't afraid to take down anyone that got in his way, which included his former teammates Sakura and Naruto. In Two Blue Vortex, while Sasuke doesn't have an ax to grin with the Hidden Leaf, he has inadvertently spawned a new antagonist.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Sasuke's Divine Tree Era

The Divine Tree has been an element linked to the Otsutsuki for some time, as the mystical fauna would allow the space ninjas to take the chakra from a world and place it into Divine Fruit. Eating said fruit would help the Otsutsuki gain immortality but a fascinating new wrinkle has taken place in the pages of Two Blue Vortex. The tree has seemingly become sentient and has absorbed four characters to create twisted iterations of the ninjas, one of which just so happens to be Sasuke Uchiha.

So far, Sasuke and Code's henchman Bug have been revealed to be servants of the Divine Tree, with their original bodies trapped within its roots. Joined by two other mysterious characters, Boruto and Konoha have some fearsome new foes to tangle with in Two Blue Vortex's future. While it might not be Sasuke pulling the strings, his strength is going to be a major asset for the Divine Tree.

What do you think of Sasuke once again taking on the role of villain in Two Blue Vortex? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village.