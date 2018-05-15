This ‘Naruto’ Meme Makes The Valley Of The End Battle So Much Better

Naruto and Sasuke’s final fight at the Valley of the End toward the end of the original Naruto series is one of the major highlights of the series as fans realized the fight was the culmination of the techniques the two learned over the course of the series.

But what if there was a way to make this impressive fight even better? One mad genius took Naruto and Sasuke’s final fight and set it to Toto’s “Africa,” and it’s the best thing the series has seen yet.

As shared by Reddit user LocayleOregano, the final fight works perfectly (with few edits) to Toto’s “Africa.” The use of Toto’s “Africa” in anime scenes has been a popular meme lately, and it’s not hard to see why the ironic use of the song is so popular given how well it seems to just suit everything fans pair it with.

This fight scene pairing is definitely surprising, as it puts a new spin on the emotional final battle. The fight itself spanned the course of several of the original Naruto anime’s final episodes, so to see it paired with a five minute song is hilarious.

The final fight of the series has both Naruto and Sasuke going all out, and using every technique and skill at their disposal in order to defeat one another. The fight is fondly remembered by fans for not only its callbacks to previous fights in the series, but the landscape of the fight as well.

One of the inside jokes among fans in this final fight between Naruto and Sasuke is that it basically becomes a super mecha fight scene. The two had grown so strong over the course of the series that their final fight barely resembled the first time the two had come to blows. But now fans can laugh for a whole new reason.

