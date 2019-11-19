Evangelion Gets Blood-Red Spa Over in Japan

The world of Neon Genesis Evangelion is a dark one but that doesn’t stop it from finding hilarious and sometimes light filled romps into our reality. Such is the case with this newest spa that manages to theme itself using the world of Shinji Ikari, NERV, and the other Eva pilots as a basis for their “blood red” hot spring that fans of both the wildly popular franchise, and spas, will enjoy! Part of the “2020 Meet Evangelion Hakone Campaign”, the brand new spa and water slide will open early next year!

The spa itself, Yunnesun, is located in the same region as to where Tokyo-3 was in the Neon Genesis Evangelion anime, proving to recreate not just some of the aesthetic and feel of the franchise with this stylized spa, but the location as well!

It can definitely be bizarre to see fun and exciting locales and merchandise that are patterned after Neon Genesis Evangelion, considering how dark and disturbing the series actually was. Hideaki Anno, creator of the franchise, used it as a way to exhibit his own pain and depression via characters like the paranoid Shinji Ikari, the emotionless Rei, and the angry, domineering Asuka. We doubt however that you’d feel many sad feelings as you careen down a water slide fashioned after the NERV based series.

Neon Genesis Evangelion is a psychological drama by way of giant monster versus mech anime. The franchise debuted as a television series in 1995-1996 with two films following in 1997. Neon Genesis Evangelion: Death & Rebirth is an one-part drastically abridged retelling of the first 24 episodes of the television series, and one part new animation. The End of Evangelion, the second film, would incorporate some of Death & Rebirth’s original animation and offer an alternate take on the original series’ controversial final two episodes.

The series follows Shinji Ikari, who is recruited by his father to pilot the giant mech Evangelion in the fight against giant monsters known as Angels in the futuristic city of Tokyo-3. But Shinji is unwilling to bear this huge responsibility and is often conflicted about taking part in a war he was dragged into. This conflict of emotions leads to many introspective episodes that cover the range of religious, philosophical, and existential concepts.

