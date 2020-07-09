This Massive Neon Genesis Evangelion Statue Can Be Yours for a Price

Neon Genesis Evangelion hit new levels of popularity thanks in part to its arrival on the streaming service of Netflix, and it seems as if fans will have the ability to show off their love of the franchise with a massive statue of Shinji Ikari's Eva Unit that battled more than a few angels in its time. Shinji had more than a few emotional problems throughout the anime series, whether it was in the television show or in the recent Rebuild of Evangelion films, but this helped him in piloting his mech suit as a part of the organization of NERV.

The statue from the Neon Genesis Evangelion franchise is definitely a giant one, created by the company of Kaiyodo and will definitely break the bank for a number of fans of the anime as it is listed as around $1300 USD. Eva Unit 01 is definitely the most iconic mech in the legendary anime series, always painting a striking picture whenever it appears on screen. Though the finale of the television series was confusing to many, the franchise has taken the opportunity to dive into the ending time and time again by looking closer into the mind of Shinji Ikari.

Twitter Outlet Kaiju News Outlet shared the details about this upcoming massive statue, proving to be a huge addition to the library of any Neon Genesis Evangelion fan if they have the budget to purchase this recreation of Shinji's Eva Unit 01:

Another giant new Evangelion Unit-01 statue has been announced. The new statue is made by Kaiyodo, the same company who made another one of the recent Unit-01 statues. Measuring 31" long and weighing 13 lbs, the statue can currently be ordered from EDION for approximately $1,312. pic.twitter.com/ciXzObYhWS — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) July 8, 2020

The upcoming final film of the Rebuild of Evangelion movie series, Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0, unfortunately was delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, with no release date being confirmed as of yet as theaters are struggling with the best ways to re-open across the world. We're crossing our fingers that the final movie will be released sooner rather than later to finish this chapter of NERV!

