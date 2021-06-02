Wes Anderson's Description of Neon Genesis Evangelion Is Perfection

✖

Neon Genesis Evangelion is easily one of the most memorable anime series to ever been created within the medium, brought to life by creator Hideaki Anno, and it seems as if a description put together by Hollywood filmmaker Wes Anderson has captured fans' attention with a seemingly perfect description of the classic television show. Anderson's last movie was the unique stop-motion animation movie, Isle of Dogs, which featured a bizarre story involving a virus spread by canines and a trash island that brought together all the dogs of Japan in one place, so Anderson definitely knows his weirdness.

Anderson has created some truly classic movies in the world of western cinema, with the likes of Rushmore, The Royal Tenenbaums, The Grand Budapest Hotel, and numerous others helping in making the director a household name amongst lovers of cinema. While Anderson himself has never directed an anime movie himself, it's clear that the story of Evangelion affected the filmmaker from the latest description that was found by the director. Hideaki Anno himself recently finished work on the final film of the Rebuild of Evangelion series, Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time, and while his future with the series is anyone's guess, it's clear that Hideaki has a number of projects on the horizon with the likes of Shin Ultraman and Shin Kamen Rider.

Twitter User Based Dr Worm shared the hilarious description by director Wes Anderson of the classic anime tale, with the creative mind behind a number of classic films appropriately stating that the Neon Genesis Evangelion series can be "difficult to understand":

This is Wes Anderson’s incredible description of Evangelion which he listed under one of his favorite works pic.twitter.com/JfDLa9YnRd — That dang ol' shmup ɯorm 🅴 (@BasedDrWorm) June 1, 2021

Evangelion's latest film has recently released into theaters in Japan, and while it hasn't hit the same heights as Demon Slayer: Mugen Train in terms of overall success, it has managed to become the most successful film that Hideaki Anno has helped to create. While a North American release date has yet to be set for the movie, there are plenty of anime fans waiting to see how this new story of Shinji and his fellow EVA pilots will come to a close.

What do you think of this perfect description of Evangelion? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of NERV.