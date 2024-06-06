The anime fight of the year, Baki Hanma Vs. Kengan Ashura is now available to watch.

The Z-Fighters have fought the Straw Hat Pirates, the Avengers have fought the Titans from Attack on Titan, and now, Baki Hanma is taking on Ohma Takita. Baki Hanma Vs. Kengan Ashura is now streaming on Netflix, pitting the biggest fighters from each universe against one another for the first time. To get you up to speed on this titanic tussle, we have the details on the confrontation featuring the son of the Ogre and the strongest fighter in the Kengan Association.

Both Baki and Ohma have a lot to look forward to on Netflix, as both fighters have been confirmed to have future projects in store on the streaming service. Following this crossover special, Baki is set to return in the anime adaptation of Baki-Dou, the next chapter of the manga that has yet to be adapted following the fight between father and son. On the flip side, Kengan Ashura's second part of its second season will arrive on Netflix this August. In this current crossover, the organizers of both the underground tournament and Kengan Ashura decide to set up some skirmishes that are too appetizing for any of the fighters to turn down.

Baki Hanma Vs. Kengan Ashura Has Arrived

Rather than being a mini-series, the anime crossover is presented as an hour-long special. While it only has sixty minutes to highlight the meeting of some of anime's strongest fighters, Baki Hanma Vs. Kengan Ashura puts its runtime to good use as it balances several brawlers inside and outside the arena. Surprisingly, the fights do have definitive winners and losers that might put some debates to bed.

To help celebrate the release of this crossover special, the girl band Atarashii Gakko shared a special message for fans. Creating the theme song, "Fly High", the crossover special will be the band's return to anime following creating a theme song for the lesser-known anime, SNS Police.

If you want a tease of the wild ride that is the biggest anime crossover of the summer, Netflix describes the story of Baki Hanma Vs. Kengan Ashura as such, "Unbreakable bones. Bloodied bodies. Unyielding will. The world's top fighters test their strength and endurance in this ruthless martial arts tournament."

