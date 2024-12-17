Netflix Teases The Series Finale of One of Its Biggest Anime Originals

All good things must come to an end, and this rule is one that Netflix can’t dodge. Over the years, the streaming service has seen serious success when it comes to its original programming, with the animated series specifically hitting a major note amongst viewers. Original animated television shows such as Arcane, Castlevania, Bojack Horseman, Big Mouth, Blue-Eyed Samurai, and Dragon Prince are just a few examples of series that warranted multiple seasons. Unfortunately for fans of Netflix’s animated works, a major property for the streaming service has announced that it will be ending next year with its third season.

Blood of Zeus first premiered on Netflix in 2020, taking its time to release its second season earlier this year. Earlier this year, it was confirmed that the third and final season would end next year in 2025 and the series has dropped a new tease to continue the hype train for the brutal story focusing on Greek mythology. Hilariously, when a fan asked in the comments how epic this final season would be, Blood of Zeus’ social media account touted the idea that it would be a “10+” on the hype meter. If you haven’t had the chance to catch up on the animated series, it is well worth checking out as both seasons received a perfect score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

Blood of Zeus: A Perfect Outing For The Gods

In our own review, we noted that Blood of Zeus was an “electrifying experience.” Here’s how we ended out our previous breakdown of the series with a “5 out of 5,” “Blood of Zeus comes in the wake of several of Netflix’s original anime efforts, and is a great example of the kind of fun experimentation a strong idea can bring to the medium. Carving out a path unique from its contemporaries, Blood of Zeus has kicked open the door to a whole new world of anime for Netflix.”

For those who think the animation of Blood of Zeus looks familiar, Powerhouse Animation helped bring this story to life. In the past, Powerhouse has worked with Netflix on series such as Castlevania, Skull Island, Seis Manos, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, and Masters of The Universe to name a few. While Blood of Zeus might not be the most popular, several critics might agree that it is the best thing that the animation studio has created in its history. You can check out the streaming service’s confirmation that Blood of Zeus will end next year below.

Get ready for the epic conclusion! The third and final season of #BloodofZeus is coming in 2025. Don’t miss this thrilling and deeply satisfying finale to a lost chapter of Greek mythology! #Netflixseries #2danimation #Greekmythology #olympians #titans #typhon #cronus pic.twitter.com/l3gnZYcUwE — BLOOD OF ZEUS (Official Page) (@BloodofZeus) December 16, 2024

Blood of Zeus Creators Speak

Blood of Zeus was created by Charley and Vlas Paralapenides. When the series first debuted, we here at ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with the co-creators as Charley shared that creating the animated series was a dream come true.

“Listen, for us, this was just a dream come true. We’ve always loved the genre. We’ve always loved anime. I know there’s some debate, whether you can call this an anime, we’ve always loved 2D, hand-drawn, whether it’s from Japan, whether it’s made here. For me, the beauty of 2D animation over say 3D CGI, it’s like night day. And so we’ve always just loved these stories. And what we’ve always believed is that we live in this time where comic book heroes dominate the landscape. And for us, Greek mythology is the language of superheroes because that’s where all this really came from.”

Want to stay up to date on Netflix's popular tale of the Greek Gods?