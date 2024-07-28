Blood of Zeus to End With Season 3 at Netflix

Blood of Zeus is coming back for Season 3, but Netflix has also announced that it will serve as the final season of the series. Blood of Zeus Season 2 made its debut earlier this year as fans got to see the next major season of the Greek mythology animated world, and it was a massive hit. Debuting with a rare perfect score with Rotten Tomatoes, it was really only a matter or time before there would be news on a potential continuation for it. Thankfully, it’s now been confirmed that more episodes of Blood of Zeus are now in the works.

During the San Diego Comic-Con 2024 weekend, Netflix has announced that Blood of Zeus Season 3 is indeed in the works. The unfortunate news is that it will also serve as the final season of the series overall. There has yet to be a concrete release date announced for the new episodes as of the time of this publication, but the third and final season of Blood of Zeus is currently slated to release some time next year. Check out the announcement below:

The Gods will return. Blood of Zeus's third and final season will bring the story of gods, mortals, and demons to an epic conclusion! pic.twitter.com/59uZ8M2qLi — Netflix (@netflix) July 28, 2024

How to Catch Up With Blood of Zeus

Written and created by Charley and Vlas Parlapanides with Powerhouse Animation providing the animation production, you can now find the first two seasons of Blood of Zeus streaming with Netflix if you wanted to catch up with the animated series before it comes to an end next year. During the panel, the duo teased the final season as such (as reported by Deadline), “In Season Three, we are so excited to continue the story of Heron, Seraphim and the gods as they face their most dangerous adversaries yet, Typhon, Cronus and the Titans.”

As for what to expect from the latest season, Netflix teases Blood of Zeus Season 2 as such, “Following Zeus’ demise, a power vacuum emerges amongst the gods, leaving Heron, Zeus’ demigod son, struggling to find his place. He is racked with loss and hears a mysterious refrain in his dreams, prodding him to save his brother, Seraphim, who is suffering the terrors of the Underworld. Unbeknownst to Heron, Hades is trying to enlist Seraphim to help him secure Zeus’ vacant throne and save his family from their long standing suffering.” With the series coming to an end, it’s time to catch up and see what all the fuss is about so far.