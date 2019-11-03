Kevin Smith Talks Masters of the Universe Anime with Series’ Animation Team

Kevin Smith is one of those guys in Hollywood you cannot but love. The filmmaker shot to fame with films like Jay and Silent Bob as well as Dogma. With all sorts of live-action credits to his name, Smith is ready to challenge himself with a new sort of work, and Netflix is ready to help the director out. After all, the company has confirmed Smith will direct its anime take on Masters of the Universe, and the animation team behind the project love their director already.

Taking to Twitter, Brad Graeber took fans by surprise when he posted an update about Masters of the Universe. The CEO of Powerhouse Animation said Smith was one of the nicest people out there, and he got a new peeks at Netflix’s plans for Masters of the Universe: Revelation.

“One of the nicest people on the planet- and as I have said before, a dude without whom Powerhouse Animation would NOT exist (true story). Kevin Smith came by the studio to talk Mattel’s MOTU and meet the crew and chat up the directors Adam Conarroe and Patrick Stannard,” the executive shared.

As you a can see above, Smith visited the studio ready to impress. With a white baseball cap on backwards, Smith looks smart in a purple suit complete with lapel pins. The whole crew looks excited to meet the director and honestly, who could blame them?

So far, there is little word on when this anime project will go live, but Masters of the Universe fans are excited for Smith to get a go at He-Man and the like. You can read up on Netflix’s official summary of the series below:

“A radical return to Eternia, Revelation is a direct sequel series to the classic era of Masters of the Universe. Featuring fan favorites He-Man, Orko, Cringer, and Man-At-Arms, the story pits our heroic warriors and guardians of Castle Grayskull against Skeletor, Evil-Lyn, Beast Man and the vile legions of Snake Mountain! But after a ferocious final battle forever fractures Eternia, it’s up to Teela to solve the myster of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to prevent the end of the Universe! Her journey will uncover the secrets of Grayskull at last. This is the epic He-Man and the Master of the Universe saga fans have waited 35 years to see!”