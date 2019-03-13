Netflix Announces New Slate Of Original Anime Titles

Netflix is going full speed ahead with its anime dreams, and it is teaming up with some big powers to fulfill them. According to a recent announcement, the company is teaming up with several big Japanese studios to produce a few original title.

In a recent press release, Netflix confirmed it is adding three new studio partnerships to its on-going deal. Anima, Sublimation, and David Production will be joining the company’s roster along with previous allies Production I.G. and Bones.

“Netflix aims to be the most compelling and attractive home for anime fans, creators and production studios. We are creating an environment where production houses can do their best work, and deliver their shows on a service where we connect anime fans from over 190 countries to content they love,” John Derderian, Netflix Director of Content (Japan), said in the statement.



To do this, Netflix will be releasing an animated series Altered Carbon: Resleeved based on the company’s live-action original series. It is also creating Dragon’s Dogma, an anime series based on the popular video game series. Netflix is also eyeing an adaptation of the manga series Spriggan with David Production, the studio behind hit series like JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure.

These projects will join titles already in the works at Netflix. The company is co-creating Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 with Production I.G. as well as Vampire in the Gardens with Wit Studio. Finally, Bones is teaming up with Netflix on Super Crooks to adapt the comic book series created by Mark Millar and Leinil Francis Yu.

You can read up on the official descriptions for these upcoming original titles below:

Altered Carbon: Resleeved – anima Inc.

This anime feature spin-off, set in the same universe of the Netflix original live-action sci-fi series (second season in production from Skydance Television), will explore new elements of the story mythology.

Based on a world-famous action RPG set in an open world, Dragon’s Dogma from CAPCOM will be brought to life as a Netflix original anime series. The story follows a man’s journey seeking revenge on a dragon who stole his heart. On his way, the man is brought back to life as an ‘Arisen’. An action adventure about a man challenged by demons who represent the seven deadly sins of humans.

Netflix original anime based on classic manga by Hiroshi Takashige, illustrated by Ryoji Minagawa. Edgy sci-fi battle action about a man with supernatural powers to seal historical remains.

Created by Masamune Shiro, the sequel of much acclaimed Ghost In the Shell SAC series has come back as a full 3DCG anime series. Directors Kenji Kamiyama, Shinji Aramaki and SOLA DIGITAL ARTS will collaborate once again following ULTRAMAN (streaming 1 April on Netflix). This is the first Ghost In the Shell series to be brought to fans with a double director.

An original series by WIT STUDIO on two girls Momo and Fine from different backgrounds who meet by chance. A story about an unlikely friendship between human and vampire race that intertwines with the power or music.

A story by Mark Millar and artist Leinil Francis Yu, the creators of Kick Ass and Wanted. Crime and thrills meets supernatural powers in this Millarworld title.

So, which of these series will be you watching? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

