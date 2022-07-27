Netflix Original Anime Delayed Due to COVID-19 Setback

According to new reports, it seems one of Netflix's new original anime series has been hit with a delay. Over in Japan, the official site for Uncle From Another World announced the isekai anime is delaying its next episode. So if you were eager for episode five to go live this month, you can expect the anime to release the episode in August now.

This two-week break seems to have been spurred on by COVID-19. The delay notice says episode five and beyond have been postponed before of an increase in COVID-19 cases at the studios making Uncle From Another World. So after episode five is released in mid-August, the anime will release episodes weekly once again.

Want to know more about Uncle From Another World? You can read up on its official synopsis below:

"Seventeen years ago, Takafumi's uncle fell into a coma, but now he's back like a man risen from his grave. Soon, Takafumi discovers two bizarre things: His uncle treasures video games above all else, and, while comatose, he was actually transported to another world as some heroic guardian! Now, not only does Takafumi have to room with an uncle who is literally magical, he also has to catch the guy up on two decades of history-smartphones, high-speed internet, modern anime tropes...and the traumatic outcome of the '90s console war!"

Are you keeping up with this new Netflix series? Or are their other isekai titles on your to-watch list? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT – ANN