Netflix Confirms One Surprising Anime Beat Pokemon & Tied With One Piece for Viewership

New data reveals the most-watched anime on Netflix in the first half of 2025, and it is full of surprises and rankings that one would not be able to guess. One of them is that arguably the biggest anime out right now, One Piece, and the legendary Pokemon franchise that is still releasing content, has been beaten by a series that while is definitely popular, one might not think it would be bigger than these two behemoths in the world of entertainment, and it is none other than the long-running mystery series, Case Closed, also known as Detective Conan.

As Netflix’s article titled “What We Watched the First Half of 2025” on the official website of the streaming giant reveals interesting data about the popularity of anime on the site, and the 10 most-viewed anime, which is how many hours watched over hours available across combined shows and movies. With additional analysis of Netflix’s data highlighting their “views” column, surprisingly, Naruto and Naruto Shippuden’s shows and movies still came in at first place, garnering just over 40 million views (with 10 million more accounted for with Boruto’s installments). Studio Ghibli secured the second spot with 39 million, but perhaps most surprisingly for North American audiences, Detective Conan followed with 38 million.

Unsurprisingly, tying with Detective Conan to take another top spot was none other than One Piece, while Pokémon actually came in just under, with 37.6 million. The Seven Deadly Sins joins newer anime from the past decade at 26 million, Sakamoto Days with 24 million, and Demon Slayer came in with 23 million. Finally, Japanese kid-friendly hit Anpanman clocks in at 16 million, and in tenth place, genre-defining hit Attack on Titan came in with 15 million views. The rankings are definitely interesting, but one should note just how enduring of a franchise Detective Conan is, despite how under-the-radar it is outside of Japan.

Netflix’s New Data Is Interesting, to Say the Least

TMS Entertainment

Based on the manga by Gosho Aoyama (who is also the creator of Yaiba) and the anime produced by TMS Entertainment, Shinichi Kudo, a brilliant young detective, is poisoned by a criminal syndicate and shrunk into a child’s body. To protect himself and his loved ones, Professor Agasa advises him to hide his identity. Adopting the alias Conan Edogawa, Shinichi moves in with his childhood friend Ran Mouri and her detective father, Kogoro. While assisting at Kogoro’s agency, Conan secretly investigates the syndicate responsible for his transformation, all while keeping his true identity hidden from Ran.

Naruto taking the top spot is very interesting given the franchise’s lack of content for quite some time now and how the main anime ended in 2017, highlighting how the journey of the young Uzumaki still lives on, while Boruto’s sequel anime is still a ways away. One Piece, while definitely high, is not as high as one would assume, and there is a good reason for it. Despite the boost it got from the One Piece Live-Action, there are still more than hundreds of episodes missing from Netflix, with only 798 of the 1138 numbered episodes on there. This would definitely turn a Netflix subscriber from the series. It also seems like Netflix originals are popular, highlighted by Sakamoto Days and The Seven Deadly Sins‘ placement, and with other series like Delicious in Dungeon ranking high last year, Netflix original anime will always have a good audience.

It is also worth noting that longer anime have a better chance of ending up on this list, as the total hours the anime has is a key part of the metric. Other series like Dandadan, The Summer Hikaru Died, and, surprisingly, Tougen Anki, are all flourishing on the website and will appear on the most-streamed anime when data is revealed at the end of the year.