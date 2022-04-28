Netflix's Bubble: Director Tetsuro Araki and Producer Genki Kawamura Talk New Original Film

One Element Wanted to Get Across (Photo: Netflix) ComicBook.com: When directing and producing Bubble for Netflix, what was one element that you really wanted to get across to the viewer? Tetsuro Araki: I wanted it to be truly a film that you could really enjoy with your heart and with your emotions. In other words, what has befallen us in the real world is something very depressing. But I want this film to be a kind of refreshing respite from that kind of reality. I'm sure the action sequences will deliver that kind of refreshing sensation because they're wonderful. We're also telling a very bittersweet love story, so I do hope that you enjoy the emotional aspects of the story as well. Genki Kawamura: Well, having worked with the likes Mamoru Hosada and Makoto Shinkai in the past, I really take it as my sort of thing to bring to the world these works of Japanese animation. I would say that this film is really delivering to the international audience, a roster of the top of the top talent of Japanese animation, which would include, of course, our wonderful director Mr. Tetsuro Araki, the likes of screenplay writer Gen Urobuchi, the manga artist Mr. Takeshi Obata and EVE, who does the theme song or the music in this film. I wanted to bring to the international audience all of these wonderful Japanese animation or talent in the Japanese animation, and delivers a sort of festival to all of you. Making for a very layered picture that we have completed here. prevnext

Most Challenging Parts of the Production (Photo: Netflix) CB: What was the most challenging part of bringing all of these talents together for the final project? Kawamura: I think usually when you have so much talent, sometimes it's very hard to get a synergistic effect by bringing all of these talents together. But I think it worked this time around because many of the people have worked with Mr. Araki in the past. Starting with Mr. Takeshi Obata, who worked with him on Death Note, Mr. [Gen Urobuchi] who has held discussions together with Araki about other projects, and [Mr. Hiroyuki Sawano] who did the music. These were all people that Mr. Araki has teamed up within the past. So I think that's one of the reasons why it worked very well.