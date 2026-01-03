Netflix Is Finally Streaming 2025’s Best Anime Movie

It’s a brand new year and Netflix is starting things off strong with the streaming launch of the best anime movie of 2025. Last year was a great year for anime as not only did fans get to see a number of blockbuster TV series airing on the small screen, but anime took over theaters in a big way too with some of the biggest box office returns of the year overall. At the same time, these movies were also big hits with critics and now fans will get their chance to see a gem that might have gone under the radar.

Heading into the end of 2025 and leading into 2026, Netflix is now officially streaming 100 Meters. Based on the original manga from Uoto (the same creator behind the awesome Netflix anime series, Orb: On the Movements of the Earth, seen last year as well), this film has some of the most gorgeous animated sequences of any anime film you might have seen last year. Now that it’s streaming with Netflix, even more anime fans will get their chance to finally check it out.

Why You Should Watch 100 Meters on Netflix

Releasing in Japan last September before coming to the United States for a single weekend last Fall, 100 Meters is directed by Kenji Iwaisawa for Rock ‘n’ Roll Mountain. Pony Canyon, TBS TV and ASMIK Ace helped with the production, Yasuyuki Muto provided the script, Keisuke Kojima provided the character designs, and Hiroaki Tsutsumi composed the music for it. The film was received well by those who have seen it, and have praised its artistic endeavor. But it just wasn’t as big as the others hitting last year.

100 Meters is now going to be seen by a much wider audience than it had the chance to when it dropped in theaters last Fall, but soon you’ll see why it’s stacked against some of the bigger blockbusters that took over it all last year. The film has some incredible sequences that are need to be seen to be believed, and it’s clear that the team behind it all put a ton of work and attention to detail into bringing it all to life. Make sure to add it to your queue.

2025 Was a Huge Year for Anime in Theaters

2025 was just one of the most memorable years at the box office in the anime industry’s history. Not only did anime see massive success with the likes of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle (which went on to become the most successful international film in U.S. box office history), but there was also major success to be had with other large franchises like Chainsaw Man. It was just one hit after another, and led to lots of opportunities in the theater.

This now means we’ll likely be seeing way more anime in theaters than we ever have before, and films like 100 Meters are going to get their shot in the future. But thanks to platforms like Netflix, there’s a chance that these anime films can then go on to find even more success as fans seek it out and stream them in the comfort of their own homes.

