Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Star’s Season 2 Tease Hints At a Major Payoff

After the massive success of the first season, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 is all set for its highly anticipated premiere. As the release date draws near, the voice actors and the staff members are promoting the upcoming season and hyping fans about what to expect from the main characters’ journey. The first season primarily focuses on how Frieren’s journey with Himmel’s party came to an end before she commenced a new adventure after several decades. The story follows present-day events while beautifully weaving echoes of the past, creating a narrative where both timelines exist side by side, and that’s truly what makes the story so captivating.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Frieren carries around the memories of Himmel’s party with her, she also creates new bonds with Fern, Stark, and those she meets on her journey. Fern and Stark are her two most trustworthy companions who have decided to follow her to Aureole, the land where the souls rest. The series has several fan-favorite ships, with Fern and Stark being one of the most popular ones. During a screening event, the voice actors of the series talked about the upcoming season, where fans learn about an exciting scene to look forward to.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 Has Something Special in Store For Fern and Stark

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

As per Mantan Web, Kana Ichinose, the voice behind Fern, comments, “I also like that scene between Stark and Fern. There’s a cute exchange between them. I can’t wait for you to see it.”

Frieren’s voice actor, Atsumi Tanezaki, added, “Sein told the two of them (Fern and Stark) to just start dating already, but I think they’ve gone beyond that point since the first episode.”

While the voice actors don’t dive deep into what the scene is really about, it’s safe to assume it will slightly change the relationship between the two of them. The two of them have had several adorable moments in the first season, even to the point that their temporary companion, Sein, a priest, was basically shipping them together. While character interactions will surely be a main focus, Season 2 will be full of thrilling moments as Frieren’s party will face even greater challenges on their way to Aureole. Tanezaki also teases that the teamwork between them will shine even more as the battles get more intense.

The anime will begin streaming on Crunchyroll on January 16th, 2026, although the streaming time has yet to be revealed. We can also expect the dubbed release date to be revealed at least a couple of weeks after the premiere. Although the manga is currently on indefinite hiatus, all chapters released so far are available to read for free on Viz Media’s Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End portal, where you can also get links to buy the physical and digital copies of the volumes. So far, 14 volumes have been released in English, while the latest Volume 15, which was released in December 2025 in Japan, still awaits a global release date.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!



