Netflix & Hulu’s Yaiba Revival Hypes Spring Release With Premiere Promo

The Spring 2025 anime season is finally here, and amid a loaded season featuring some major seasonal comebacks and brand-new anime is the revival of a classic from the creator of Detective Conan – Yaiba: Samurai Legend. Produced by WIT Studio, the Yaiba reboot features stunning animation that aims to capture all the magic of the original while still being able to capture the attention of modern audiences. Ahead of the anime’s April 5 release, the official website for the series released a collection of stills from Episode 1 as well as the synopsis for what exactly fans will be in for when Yaiba: Samurai Legend drops.

From the official website, Episode 1 of Yaiba: Samurai Legend will follow Yaiba Kurogane as he moves from living a remote life in the wilderness with his father to living in the city with a family friend. While he works on adjusting to his new life, he gets acquainted with his new roommate and classmate Sayaka Mine and has a fateful encounter with Onimaru Takeshi – a gifted high school swordsman who might have a bit of a rivalry with Yaiba when fans first meet him.

Yaiba: Samurai Legend Promises Fans a Vibrant, Old-School Shonen Experience

Aside from being animated by the same studio behind other hit shonen adaptations like Spy x Family, Yaiba: Samurai Legend boasts a rich production team of talented animators including Takahiro Hasui, the lead director for the series with previous credits on Mob Psycho 100, My Hero Academia Season 3, and Detective Conan: Black Iron Submarine; Maika Okada producing, who has previously worked on Great Pretender, Ranking of Kings, and Attack on Titan Season 2; and Haru Yamada, the sound director, who has previously credited for working on Your Name, Made in Abyss, and Banana Fish. Everything from the animation style, which looks to be lifted directly from Gosho Aoyama’s original manga, to the vibrant color palettes bringing the world to life look incredibly pristine.

While the original anime had a 54-episode run, the 2025 reboot is slated to have 24 episodes. Despite being a bit shorter, there’s still a good opportunity for much of the original manga to be adapted faithfully. Nothing can be said for certain regarding the adaptation’s quality until it officially drops. It’s clear that the team behind it cares a great deal about bringing this work to fans as faithfully as they possibly can. Yaiba, at its core, is a story of hard work, the classic power of friendship, and love – the perfect recipe for a timeless shonen series that’s finally getting a second chance in the limelight after the first animated adaptation of the show concluded in 1994.

