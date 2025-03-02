Yaiba Reboot Anime Hypes Spring Release With New Trailer & Poster

Play video

Yaiba: Samurai Legend is a brand new anime reboot in the works taking on Gosho Aoyama’s classic manga and anime franchise, and a new trailer and poster for the anime have been released ahead of the reboot’s launch later this Spring. Gosho Aoyama (the same creator behind Detective Conan)’s Yaiba manga first hit the pages of Shogakukan’s Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in the late 1980s, and went on to inspire its own 52 episode anime adaptation that aired in the early 1990s. But as Shogakukan continues to celebrate their classic hits like Ranma 1/2, Urusei Yatsura and more with new anime projects, Yaiba is coming back with its own reboot too.

Yaiba: Samurai Legend is a brand new anime adaptation taking on Gosho Aoyama’s original Yaiba manga from the very beginning, and is currently scheduled to premiere in Japan later this April as part of the Spring 2025 anime schedule. As we get closer to the new anime’s launch than ever before, Yaiba: Samurai Legend has dropped the best look at the new reboot yet with a brand new trailer that you can check out in the video above. You can also check out the newest poster for the reboot below.

When Does Yaiba: Samurai Legend Come Out?

Yaiba: Samurai Legend is now scheduled for a premiere on April 5th in Japan, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media (though they have yet to confirm international streaming plans as of the time of this publication). Takahiro Hasui will be directing the new reboot for Wit Studio with Touko Machida handling the series’ scripts, Yoshimichi Kameda designing the characters, and Yutaka Yamada and Yoshiaki Dewa composing the music. The opening theme is titled “Blade” as performed by Blue Encount, and you can hear that in the newest trailer as well.

Yaiba: Samurai Legend previously announced its voice cast that included the likes of Minami Takayama as Yaiba Kurogane, Manaka Iwami as Sayaka Mine, Yoshimasa Hosoya as Takeshi Onimaru, Katsuyuki Konishi as Kenjuro Kurogan, Junichi Suwabe as Musashi Miyamoto, Isshin Chiba as Kagetora, and Kosuke Echigoya as Shonosuke. New additions to the cast with the latest trailer include Atsushi Miyauchi as Raizo Mine, Rina Sato as Shizuka Mine, Kimiko Saito as Fuji Mine, Takeharu Onishi as Gerozaemon Geroda, Shuhei Sakaguchi as Mr. Spider, Kana Ichinose as Mr. Sea Cucumber, and Go Inoue as Kojiro Sasaki.

What Is Yaiba: Samurai Legend About?

As for what to expect from the new Yaiba: Samurai Legend reboot anime series, it’s teased as such, “The protagonist, Yaiba (Kurogane Yaiba), is a wild samurai boy who trains in the jungle with his father, Kenjuro! By chance, Yaiba returns to Japan, where he meets his rival Takeshi Onimaru, who has the same samurai spirit as Yaiba, in a new training ground. Yaiba is living a life of serious competition, but when Onimaru obtains the ‘Legendary Demon Sword’, he is on a journey full of spectacle and great adventure…!”

This is only one of the efforts Shogakukan has made to bring back their classic franchises with new anime series as part of the overall celebration of the publisher’s 100th anniversary a few years ago, and it’s likely that this will be just as successful as the others. Not only is it offering a new anime for fans of the classic series, but it’s likely going to be the best way for potential new fans to jump into Yaiba.

Are you going to check out Yaiba: Samurai Legend when it premieres this Spring? Let us know all of your thoughts on it and everything anime in the comments!