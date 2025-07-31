Netflix Renews Bojack Horseman Successor Before Series Premiere, Unveils First Trailer

Play video

There is no other animated series quite like Netflix’s Bojack Horseman, as creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg tackled some very heavy issues through the viewpoint of an anthropomorphic frontman. Following the wild success of the series, Bojack hung up his coat and the show ended with its sixth season. Luckily, Bob-Waksberg isn’t finished with the world of animation as of yet, and the upcoming Long Story Short will be his next effort. Surprisingly, prior to the release of the series, Netflix has already confirmed that a second season is in the works, proving that the streaming service has confidence that they have a hit on their hands.

If you need a breakdown of the upcoming series, here’s how Netflix describes Long Stroy Short before it arrives on the streaming service on August 22nd next month, “Long Story Short is an animated comedy about one family, over time. Jumping through the years, we follow the Schwooper siblings from childhood to adulthood and back again, chronicling their triumphs, disappointments, joys, and compromises.” While Bojack Horseman dealt with some very serious issues, the fact that most of the characters were animal/human hybrids added an unreal feel to some of the proceedings. This time around, Bob-Waksberg is using a strictly human approach for Long Story Short.

Long Story Short Will Return

Following the surprising announcement, Raphael Bob-Waksberg shared a comment with Netflix regarding the season two renewal, weeks before Long Story Short’s first season arrives, “Wow!! A season two?! And season one hasn’t even come out yet! It must be a REALLY good show. I can’t wait to watch it when it premieres on Netflix, Friday, August 22! Let’s all do that!” An aspect of the series that also will make it unique is the fact that, seemingly, the series will be darting across time to show the animated family throughout their lives. From portraying the main cast as kids to full-blown adults, it will be interesting to see what twists and turns Raphael has in store for his next animated universe.

The cast of the upcoming animated series will include Lisa Edelstein, Paul Reiser, Ben Feldman, Abbi Jacobson, Max Greenfield, Angelique Cabral, Nicole Byer, Dave Franco as a recurring guest star, and Michaela Dietz as a recurring guest star. As of the writing of this article, Netflix has yet to state how many episodes will make up the new series but it is clear that the streaming service is quite happy with what they’ve seen so far, regardless. Considering how the platform has seen serious success with its animated projects across the board, it will ultimately be interesting to see how much gas in the tank Long Story Short will have and whether it will rival Bojack Horseman in terms of its overall number of seasons.

