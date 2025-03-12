Netflix Confirms One Piece’s Return Will Stream on the Platform in April

One Piece’s anime is due for an explosive return this April after an excruciating six-month-long hiatus, and with fans counting down the days, the anime fans finally confirmed a streaming home. It has been well over a year since Netflix first announced that it would be streaming the latest episodes of the Egghead Arc last January, turning the streaming giant into another home for Eiichiro Oda’s beloved saga and as fans anticipate the second part of the Egghead Arc, Netflix has confirmed fans can continue watching the series on the platform week after week just like before when the anime returns.

A post on X by Netflix’s Anime handle has confirmed that part 2 of One Piece’s Egghead Arc will be available to stream on Netflix when the anime returns in April. The announcement was accompanied by the main key visual for the Egghead Arc unveiled at Jump Festa back in December. While Netflix has acquired most of One Piece’s previous arcs and movies and has streamed the Egghead Arc throughout the last year, the confirmation is still largely appreciated with Netflix offering a much-appreciated alternative streaming option to Crunchyroll.

ONE PIECE: EGGHEAD ARC PART 2, COMING THIS APRIL 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/6z8kkFJekv — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) March 12, 2025

One Piece Confirms Netflix Among Streaming Homes Ahead of April Return

With only a couple of weeks till One Piece’s Egghead Arc returns, it is safe to say that fans are simply brimming with excitement especially since the hiatus was intended to improve the quality of animation even further. As announced at Jump Festa, One Piece’s anime will be returning on April 6th, 2025, albeit at a slightly different time than fans are used to as the series has been moved to a different time slot for the first time in twenty years. Instead of the usual morning slot that fans are used to, new episodes of One Piece will instead be released at 11:15 PM JST.

It is likely that part 2 of the Egghead Arc will follow the same streaming schedule on Netflix as before with new episodes releasing at the same time as Japan first on Crunchyroll and making their way to Netflix a week later. This delay is probably due to the licensing rights for the series and is unlikely to change if so. Still, for fans with a Netflix subscription, this provides a much more convenient and simplified alternative to streaming One Piece’s exciting new episodes than juggling subscriptions, especially with Netflix’s anime library growing more and more expansive by the day

