Upcoming Netflix Sci-fi Anime Teases What to Expect From One Piece Remake

Despite being announced back in December 2023, progress on Netflix and Wit Studio’s upcoming One Piece remake seems to be going rather slowly, with updates being few and far between since. The last major update about the remake came at One Piece Day back in August 2024 where concept art and the staff members in charge were finally revealed. That said, those curious about the new One Piece remake may want to check out Netflix and Wit Studio’s upcoming sci-fi anime, Moonrise, which features the same core staff as the One Piece remake and has just revealed a Spring 2025 release date.

A post on X by Netflix’s anime handle has confirmed that Wit Studio’s new sci-fi series, Moonrise, is scheduled for release on April 10th. Based on the original story by Tow Ubukuta (series composer for Ghost in the Shell: Arise, Psycho-Pass 2, and Psycho-Pass 3) Moonrise tells the story of an intergalactic clash between the residents of Earth and the rebels on the Moon, wherein two friends—Jacob Shadow(voiced by Chiaki Kobayashi) and Phil Ash(voiced by Yuto Uemura) who unexpectedly find themselves on opposite sides of this war. That said, the most interesting part is that Moonrise shares two key staff members with the planned One Piece remake, making the upcoming release a must watch for fans of the latter looking to see for themselves what Wit Studio and the staff in charge of the remake are capable of.

What happens when Earth's peaceful existence clashes with the Moon's fight for independence?



Produced by WIT Studio, Moonrise features character concepts by Hiromu Arakawa (Fullmetal Alchemist) brought to life by Chiaki Kobayashi and Yuto Uemura, with an original theme song by… pic.twitter.com/efcgHJYcTE — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) March 7, 2025

One Piece Fans Need to Watch Netflix and Wit Studio’s Moonrise

While the sci-fi series may seem to have nothing in common with One Piece or its remake at first glance, a closer look at the series’ staff reveals Moonrise is definitely one to keep an eye out for. The two core staff members that Moonrise and The One Piece have in common include Masashi Koizuka, who serves as the director for both projects in addition to the series composition for Moonrise. Koizuka is best known for his work on multiple seasons and special episodes of Attack on Titan as well as his animation work in the Berserk Golden Age Arc film trilogy.

Meanwhile, the other staff member in question is Ryoma Kawamura, a young yet up and coming animation producer who has also previously worked on Attack on Titan and will serve as the Animation Producer for both Moonrise and the One Piece remake. While fans trust Wit Studio to do a good job with the remake, Moonrise presents an excellent opportunity to get a feel for Koizuka’s style of direction as well as the level of animation quality to expect from a joint venture with Netflix with Kawamura serving as the producer. More than anything, the stills and posters released for Moonrise so far are nothing short of stunning, which alone should be another great reason to give the series a chance while waiting for One Piece’s remake to be released.

