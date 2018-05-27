Netflix Now Streaming ‘Lupin the 3rd: The Castle of Cagliostro’

One of Lupin the 3rd‘s most famous outings is now available for streaming on Netflix! Lupin the 3rd: The Castle of Cagliostro was the directorial anime film debut of now prolific director Hayao Miyazaki.

This fan-favorite film in the series is still fondly remembered to this day, and now fans can see the film for themselves in both its original Japanese release and English dub.

Produced by TMS Entertainment, the synopsis for Lupin the 3rd: The Castle of Cagliostro reads as such:

“In the twilight of his career, master thief Lupin the Third’s latest and greatest caper has hit a snag. What should’ve been bags of cash from a national casino turns out to be expert counterfeits! Together with his partner-in-crime Jigen, Lupin heads to the remote European nation of Cagliostro to exact revenge. Not everything goes as planned; the two encounter Clarisse, a royal damsel in distress being forced to marry the sinister Count Cagliostro against her will. Saving her won’t be easy, however, as Lupin and Jigen — together with Lupin’s unpredictable ex-girlfriend Fujiko and the swordsman Goemon — must fight their way through a trap-filled castle, a deadly dungeon, and an army of professional assassins! Can Lupin rescue the girl, evade the cuffs of his long-time nemesis Inspector Zenigata, and uncover the secret treasures of The Castle of Cagliostro?”

This film feature some of the slickest animation in the entire Lupin the 3rd franchise, and many fans credit its major debut for Miyazaki’s eventual influence on the anime film industry. The film itself even takes influence from the original novels it pays homage to by paralleling adventures found in Maurice Leblanc’s novel The Countess of Cagliostro.

For those unfamiliar with Lupin the 3rd itself, the series was originally created by Monkey Punch. The story follows the adventures of Arsene Lupin, a master thief from Maurice Leblanc’s series of novels. First appearing in Weekly Manga Action in 1967, the series has since spawned multiple manga series, six anime series, six OVAs, two live-action film, 25 TV specials, two musicals, music and drama CDs. The copyright for the series was previously wrapped in a suit with Maurice Leblanc, but has since expired meaning the series no longer has to go by other names in territories outside of Japan and the United States.