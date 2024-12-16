Netflix’s One Piece Gets Astonishing 11 Special Emmy Nominations

Netlfix’s One Piece was released in 2023 and broke several records before becoming the most popular live-action series ever. It was also the most-watched show on Netflix in 2023. The series is based on Eiichiro Oda’s globally popular manga, One Piece. Luffy’s adventures will continue in OPLA Season 2, expected to be released in late 2025. However, while fans wait for a new season, the official account of One Piece announced that the series has been nominated for the third Children and Family Emmy Awards in an astonishing 11 categories. It’s an extension of the Emmy Awards, the most prestigious award in television, focusing solely on children’s and family programs. The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences presents the awards.

Widely recognized by viewers and critics alike, the series has received a few awards and nominations. It won in the Television: Children’s Episodic, Long Form, and Specials category in the 76th Writers Guild of America Awards. It also received the Best Design and Best in Class for Tweens/Teen Programming, Best Design, and Best in Class for Tweens/Teen Programming at the Kidscreen Awards.

【エミー賞 計11部門ノミネート‼️】



実写ドラマ『ONE PIECE』が

第3回チルドレン＆ファミリー・エミー賞*にて



-OUTSTANDING YOUNG TEEN SERIES /

最優秀ヤングティーンシリーズ- を含む



計11部門にノミネートされました✨



ノミネートされた各賞は画像をチェック👇… pic.twitter.com/cwBWqzhkDn — ONE PIECE スタッフ【公式】/ Official (@Eiichiro_Staff) December 16, 2024

Netflix’s One Piece Nomination Categories in Children and Family Emmy Awards

The award ceremony will be held on March 15th, 2025, where OPLA will be competing against other critically acclaimed shows like Disney+’s “Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Disney+’s “Goosebumps,” Netflix’s “Heartstopper, and many more. It is nominated for these categories:

Outstanding Young Teen Series

Outstanding Children’s Personality: Ian McShane

Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for a Live Action Program

Outstanding Original Song for a Children’s or Young Teen Program, “MY SAILS ARE SET”

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single Camera Live Action Program

Outstanding Visual Effects for a Live Action Program

Outstanding Casting for a Live Action Program

Outstanding Art Direction / Set Decoration / Scenic Design for a Single Camera Program

Outstanding Costume Design / Styling

Outstanding Hairstyling and Makeup

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Live Action Program

Given its foundation as an anime and manga series, a well-executed One Piece live-action series would certainly warrant recognition in the costumes and stunt department. Given its strong reception as a series, fans can reasonably hope to see the series given a shot at Emmy glory.

Why is Netflix’s One Piece So Well-Received?

It’s uncommon for live-action adaptations of Japanese manga to make this kind of global impact. Oftentimes, they fail to impress the fans. This has been the case even for bigger franchises like Dragon Ball, Bleach, Fullmetal Alchemist, and more. Because of this, Eiichiro Oda was hesitant to give the green light for a One Piece live-action adaptation for over two decades. However, Netflix finally acquired its rights, with Eiichiro Oda serving as the Executive Director.

Thanks to the author working diligently to ensure very little detail, the series remains faithful to the manga. While there are considerable changes in several scenes, the story’s spirit stays the same. Apart from this, the casting and special effects have also been praised. With a massive budget of approximately $18 million per episode, the stakes were high. Luckily, the series earned a positive reception from fans and critics. Eiichiro Oda confirmed a second season two weeks after its release.

