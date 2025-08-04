Netflix’s One Piece Drops First Look at Season 2 Ahead of Big Announcement

One Piece is now in the works on Season 2 of the live-action series with Netflix, and fans have gotten the first look at the new episodes ahead of a much bigger announcement. Netflix has been in the works on One Piece‘s live-action series for the past few years, and the first season ended up being one of the most successful live-action adaptation debuts with the streaming service yet. But it’s all just getting started as Season 2 is about to be much bigger, and much more intense. It’s made the wait for the new episodes all the more tougher too.

One Piece Season 2 is currently scheduled to make its debut with Netflix some time next year, and filming for the new season was teased to be wrapped up earlier this year. But as the series gets closer to its 2026 premiere, Netflix has dropped the first look at the Straw Hats as they get ready for their Season 2 return. But that’s not all, however, as Netflix is teasing that an even bigger reveal for One Piece‘s live-action series is coming our way soon enough too. Check out the new look at Netflix’s One Piece Season 2 below.

What’s Next for Netflix’s One Piece Season 2

As teased by Netflix, it seems One Piece Season 2 will be showcasing something more during One Piece Day later this month. One Piece Day will be taking place on August 9th and 10th in Japan, and will be featuring celebratory announcements for the anime, card game, manga, the live-action series and more. It’s yet to be revealed what exactly is going to be announced for the live-action series, but these special presentations will be streaming worldwide with One Piece’s official English language YouTube account. So fans should mark their calendars to be ready for what could be coming our way next.

As for what has been revealed about One Piece Season 2 thus far, it will be adapting the Loguetown, Reverse Mountain (Twin Cape), Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island arcs from Eiichiro Oda’s original manga. The live-action series is going to be introducing all sorts of new locations as Luffy and the Straw Hats officially enter the Grand Line, and that means a ton of new names will be joining the cast for the coming season as well.

Who’s New in Netflix’s One Piece Season 2

Joining the roster for Netflix’s One Piece Season 2 are Mikaela Hoover as Tony Tony Chopper, Joe Manganiello as Sir Crocodile, Lera Abova as Nico Robin, Charitha Chandran as Vivi Nefertari, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Cobra Nefertari, Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Clive Russell as Crocus, Werner Coetser as Dorry, Brendan Murray as Brogy, Callum Kerr as Smoker, Julia Rehwald as Tashigi, Rob Colletti as Wapol, Ty Keogh as Dalton, Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha, and Mark Harelik as Dr. Hiriluk.

Chopper’s inclusion in the new season has drawn the most caution, however, as he will be a fully CG animated character bouncing off of the rest of the cast. The first look at Chopper in motion was revealed earlier this year, and Eiichiro Oda himself shared his approval over the jump to live-action, “The key to Season 2 is, of course, our weird talking animal,” Oda shared in a message to fans at the time. “After extensive trial and refinement by the entire team, the day has come to finally unveil him!! From his form and furs to his expressions and face, and even lighting and gravity simulation – a world – class team brought their skills together in bringing Tony Tony Chopper to life, and now he’s ready to be introduced to the world!! Check him out!!”