One Piece Plans to End Summer 2025 With a Surprise Fans Will Love

The latest episode of the One Piece anime, Episode 1136, concluded Kuma’s backstory, and starting with the next episode, the series will return to the climax of the Egghead arc. With Kuma’s past fully revealed, all the pieces have fallen into place, setting the stage for an even more intense confrontation against Saint Saturn Jaygarcia. Bonney, now driven by revenge for the cruel fate that turned her father into a weapon, stands at the heart of this conflict. This moment perfectly marks the beginning of the end for the Egghead arc, with Luffy, whom Kuma trusted as a savior, playing a crucial role in helping Bonney liberate herself from the devil in her life, Saturn.

Adding even more excitement to the arc’s climax, the official One Piece website has announced the arrival of a new ending theme song. Starting with Episode 1139, set to air on Sunday, August 10th, 2025, the anime will feature a new ending theme titled PUNKS, performed by the Japanese hip-hop group CHAMELEON LIME WHOOPIEPIE. Ahead of the episode’s release, the band will perform the theme live at the ONE PIECE DAY’25 event, just hours before the episode’s broadcast that night. The following day, the new ending song will be available to stream across various music platforms.

One Piece Anime Will Feature a Punk Theme Song for Egghead’s Climax

Now that Kuma’s backstory has concluded, the Egghead arc has fully entered its climax. Based on the source material, where events following Kuma’s past span roughly 20 chapters, it is likely that this new theme song will accompany those episodes, perfectly capturing Egghead’s old yet futuristic punk-inspired vibes. The upcoming final battle against Saturn, with Vegapunk himself being a prime target, hints at intense fights involving futuristic gadgets. Combined with the raw, bold energy of punk rock, and with Luffy and Bonney embodying that loud and aggressive spirit, the ending theme PUNKS will subtly emphasize the narrative intensity of the Egghead arc’s climax.

Another central element of this arc, Vegapunk and his satellites, each bearing the “Punk” name, creates yet another subtle connection that this new ending theme may reflect. In any case, featuring a theme song rooted in the punk rock genre can only benefit One Piece, potentially making it one of the standout tracks of the series. The J-pop band CHAMELEON LIME WHOOPIEPIE, active since 2016, could see their contribution to One Piece become as impactful as Creepy Nuts’ iconic songs for Dandadan and Mashle: Magic and Muscles.