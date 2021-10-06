New One Piece Titles Tease Nami’s Near-Death Battle

The War For Wano Arc is easily one of the biggest in One Piece’s history, with not only Luffy getting the opportunity to shine as he stands toe-to-toe with the leader of the Beast Pirates, Kaido, but each of the Straw Hat Pirates having their own unique moments to shine. With the Shonen franchise revealing a number of titles for its future episodes, it seems that Nami will be dealing with her own troubles as she joins her fellow Straw Hats in attempting to open up the borders of this isolated nation as per the dream of the Shogun Kozuki Oden.

The cat burglar of the Thousand Sunny won’t just be facing down a near-death battle, but it seems as if the upcoming episode will see her bringing a certain cloud to her side with Big Mom’s right-hand man, Zeus. With the Yonkou of Cake Island having several companions that pull from the powers of the elements, it seems that Mom doesn’t have complete control over her menagerie. The War For Wano is one of the biggest battle royales in the history of the Shonen series created by Eiichiro Oda and it is showing no signs of slowing down any time soon.

The titles for Episodes 996 through 998 for One Piece’s titanic arc have been revealed online, giving fans an idea regarding Nami’s life or death battle along with some other hints as to where the War For Wano is headed as the fate of the isolated nation and perhaps the world of the Grand Line hangs in the balance:

Episode 996 – “Shock at Onigashime, Luffy All Out Battle Begins”

Episode 997 – “The Battle Under The Moon, Mad Warrior Sulong”

Episode 998 – “The Rebellion of Zeus, Nami on the verge of Death”

The battles of the War for Wano are still playing out in the Shonen franchise’s manga, with plenty of fights left for the anime to adapt, though the television series certainly is making strides toward playing catch up. Regardless of who wins this battle, the world of One Piece will never be the same.

Do you think Nami can stand up to the insane power of Big Mom, even with Zeus’ help? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Straw Hat Pirates.

Via Oro Japan