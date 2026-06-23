Netflix Reveals First Look for New Anime From Gundam & Madoka Magica Studios

The studios behind Mobile Suit Gundam and Puella Magi Madoka Magica are collaborating on a brand new anime series, and Netflix has released the first look trailer and teaser images showing off what to expect from Fool Night. Netflix has a lot of anime to look forward to through the rest of the Summer and Fall seasons, and that includes some brand new projects that have now been revealed for the first time. Taking the stage during the Annecy International Animation Film Festival this year, Netflix had quite a lot to show off.

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Netflix revealed quite a few new anime projects that they had previously announced such as Blue Eye Samurai Season 2, The One Piece and more, but they also had a brand new series to show off. Fool Night is a new anime adapting Kasumi Yasuda’s manga on the same name, and it’s going to be brought to life as a collaboration between the legendary studios Sunrise and Shaft. You can check out the first look trailer and poster for Fool Night below ahead of its release later this year.

When Does Fool Night Come Out on Netflix?

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Fool Night is currently scheduled to release worldwide with Netflix sometime later this year, but a concrete release date has yet to be announced as of this time. Atsuyuki Yukawa will be directing the new anime for Sunrise and Shaft with Jin Tanaka handling the series composition, Robert Sato providing the character designs, and Tatsuya Kato composing the music. The series teases a dark new adventure, and it’s likely that fans are going to be in for quite a treat when it finally makes its debut. A Fall 2026 release would be perfect for it.

Kasumi Yasuda’s original Fool Night manga made its debut in the pages of Shogakukan’s Big Comic Superior magazine back in 2020, and has been a quiet success among manga fans. It seems like the team behind it all sees the potential of an anime success here too considering it’s going to be brought to life from the studios behind such massive anime franchises over the years. There’s a hope it means a great looking anime when it’s all finally releasing.

What Is Fool Night About?

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“Transfloration— a technology that implants seeds into the bodies of those near death, transforming them into plants,” Netflix states as they begin to tease what to expect from Fool Night’s mysterious story. “It is the desperate measure humanity has chosen to ensure its survival. In a distant future where thick clouds cover the sky, trapping Earth in constant winter and night, most of the planet’s vegetation has withered away. Facing a serious oxygen shortage, humanity has built a society that relies on the meager amount of oxygen provided by Transfloration.”

Netflix then further teases the young protagonists at the center of Fool Night‘s anime too, “A young man, Toshiro Kamiya, lives in poverty and works hard to pay taxes, cover living expenses, and afford medication for his mentally ill mother. However, the cruel reality around him gradually eats away at his hope. In this dark world full of despair, he chooses the path of the “Spiriflor” — the plants that humans transform into.”

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