Netflix’s ‘Rilakkuma and Kaoru’ Clip Shows New Side of Rilakkuma

Netflix is continuing on its strong push into anime production and licensing in 2019, and one of the bigger series coming to the streaming service this year is also one of the most adorable. A stop motion animated series starring the ultra cute San-X mascot Rilakkuma, Rilakkuma and Kaoru is gearing up to launch worldwide in just a matter of days.

To help fans better prepare for the world premiere of the series, a new clip from Rilakkuma and Kaoru gives fans another slick look at the main duo’s life and even surprises by revealing that Rilakkuma is actually wearing a cute bear costume.

Launching in 190 countries worldwide on April 19, the new Netflix series will follow an adorable soft toy bear named Rilakkuma who comes to live with a girl named Kaoru. He’s got a visible zipper on his back, but fans never really figure out what he’s got hiding inside.

Though this clip teases that Rilakkuma’s bear look is a definitive choice as it’s just one of many stowed away in a closet. There’s no peek at Rilakkuma’s stuffing, but it might just pop up in the full series. Netflix officially describes Rilakkuma and Kaoru as such, Kaoru’s unexpected newroommate is Rilakkuma, a bear with a zipper on its back that spends each day just lazing around — but it is impossible to hate.”

The series will run for 13 episodes (though fans are still wondering how long each episode will be), and follow the titular cute duo along with Kaoru’s pet bird Kiiroitori and a small white bear cub named Korilakkuma, as they got on even cuter adventures. This new series will be animated by one of the most prolific stop-motion animation studios, dwarf inc. — the company behind another popular mascot Domo — and original creator Aki Kondo will be helping with the story development for San-X.

Rilakkuma and Kaoru will be directed by Masahito Kobayashi, and Naoko Ogigami (Kamome Shokudo, Close-Knit) will be serving as screenwriter. The titular Kaoru will be voiced by Lana Condor, who fans might recognize from other Netflix Original projects such as To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and as the current Jubilee in the X-Men Cinematic Universe.

