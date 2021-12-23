Thousands Of People Have Signed A Petition To Save This Cancelled Netflix Series

A bunch of Netflix fans have rallied together to sign a petition to save one canceled series. The streaming company does decide to not pursue renewals for dozens of titles a month. But the Cowboy Bebop fans have managed to get 72,000+ together to try and save the show. At the time of writing the petition is nearing the 75,000 signatures needed to become a top-signed entry on the website. Less than 3,000 more people need to climb aboard to raise some eyebrows. When the show’s trailer premiered, it was open season for a lot of series fans. Viewers had some concerns, especially the ones who had loved the series for a long time. However, there were fans who were new to the series or just didn’t care about playing things so close to the book who wanted more. Ryan Proffer decided to at least throw a Hail Mary and see what would happen when uploading the petition to Change.org.

Proffer explained, “For those people who want a second (or more) of the live-action cowboy bebop. It wasn’t a direct copy of the anime but the world they put together was amazing and deserve a second season.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Wow, this thing is nearly at 75,000 signatures already! Proud to put mine there too…

Netflix: Save the live action Cowboy Bebop – Sign the Petition! https://t.co/NMlbcFy0z5 via @CdnChange — Obsidian Eagle 2024 (@ItzQuauhtli) December 23, 2021

Series star Mustafa Shakir wrote a very nice letter to the fans after news of the cancellation broke. It’s clear that this cast loved the source material despite some of the online reactions to the trailers and later the season itself.

“What a cool opportunity right?! I got to play Jet Black! I’ll never not be him..so to speak. That’s badass to me. Netflix went balls to wall for us in order to get it done,” he explained. “They really looked out for us when shit hit the fan. but at the end of the day business is business and this was a big ship that needed a lot of fuel. Maybe the “haters” and the critics got us maybe it wasn’t as good as we thought. all I know is we got this done under the craziest conditions and I’m proud of what we did. Thank you for dreaming with us. See you space cowboys”

On Twitter, Bebop writer Naomi Markman said that fans would be a little sad if they knew what secrets Season 2 would have brought.

She typed, “not to rub it in your faces, but as the individual who has read the cowboy bebop s2 scripts more than anyone else in this world – **** you’re missing out.”

Would you like to see a Season 2 of Cowboy Bebop? Let us know down in the comments!