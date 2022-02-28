Netflix’s The Guardians of Justice Shows Off Diamond Dallas Page, Adi Shankar in New Trailer

Adi Shankar is coming out with a mysterious new series very soon, and Netflix has showcased a trailer for The Guardians of Justice highlighting WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page and the blend of live-action and animated footage! Fans of Shankar’s work have likely seen the famed creator taking a very creative spin on a number of different franchises over the years. He’s been especially successful heralding projects for Netflix such as Castlevania, and has been successful in crafting a full Bootleg Universe of projects that fans have seen in motion. Now his next biggest series is on the way!

Netflix will be releasing The Guardians of Justice on the streaming service beginning on March 1st, and to celebrate has released a new trailer that gives fans an idea of the kind of wild experiences they can expect to see. In a blend of twisted superheroes (with WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page bringing the seeming Batman analogue, Knight Hawk to life) and even more twisted animation ideas, you can check out the trailer for The Guardians of Justice below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://youtu.be/0CToockYgk0

Created by Adi Shankar (who also directs and writes alongside the likes of Shawn Deloache, Samuel Laskey, Stewart Yost, Kenlon Clark, Luis Junquera, and Enol Junquera), The Guardians of Justice stars Diamond Dallas Page, Sharni Vison, RJ Mitte, Hal Ozsan, Christopher Judge, Jane Seymour, Denise Richards, Derek Mears, and Andy Milonakis. Netflix officially describes The Guardians of Justice as such:

“The alien superhero MARVELOUS MAN has kept the earth at peace for 40 years. But when a devastating secret and its tragic consequences throws our world into chaos, it’s up to Marvelous Man’s bitter, violent lieutenant KNIGHT HAWK and idealistic do-gooder THE SPEED to stop nuclear war. An art house satire of the superhero genre, Guardians of Justice mixes live action with traditional animation, claymation, cut out paper animation, and 8-bit video game footage in a kaleidoscope of pop art insanity.”

What do you think? How do you feel about the trailer for The Guardians of Justice? How are you liking the blend of live-action footage and animated work so far? Will you be checking it out when it hits Netflix next month? What are you hoping to see from Adi Shankar’s wild new series? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything Adi Shankar in the comments!