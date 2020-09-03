Top Netflix Properties That Need Their Own Anime

Netflix has been taking some big steps at becoming one of the biggest streaming services when it comes to anime, not simply because of their ability to house a number of classic franchises within their library, but also thanks in part to a number of their original properties being adapted into anime series and we have some ideas on what properties should get their own anime next. Shows such as The Witcher and Altered Carbon are examples of the streaming service taking the opportunity to dive into the world of animation but there are still plenty dying for their own animated shows! What Netflix series and/or movies would you like to see receive their own anime? What is your favorite Netflix anime to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Netflix!

Stranger Things (Photo: Netflix) Stranger Things has easily been one of the most popular Netflix original series that debuted on the streaming service and with a fourth season already confirmed, now is a prime time to adapt this into an anime series. Most likely, this series could be used to either dive into the insanity of the Upside Down or further explore the lives of those who were experimented on by the government like Eleven. As the franchise continues to be one of Netflix's biggest hits, we have to imagine that this idea would make for a slam dunk for the streaming service!

The Haunting of Hill House (Photo: Netflix) In the medium of anime, there is certainly a lack of horror series when compared to the likes of Shonen, and general action, series, and the Haunting of Hill House would make for a great addition to the limited library. With a second season already being approved in the form of the Haunting of Bly Manor, there are certainly a number of avenues that an anime series could take, whether it was to follow the characters of these two seasons or explore a brand new haunted house that infects the denizens within.

Defenders (Photo: Netflix) This one is a bit of a cheat as the Marvel Netflix deal has come to an end and Marvel television series will now be primarily relegated to Disney+, but we would love to see the Defenders series get one last chance to finish its story across the four series of Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, and Luke Cage. Again, the possibility of this actually happening is basically slim to none but we would absolutely love to see this universe return in some form or fashion.

Umbrella Academy (Photo: Netflix) Umbrella Academy was originally based on a comic book series from Dark Horse, and the original art style would look amazing if it was translated into an anime series. With the second season of the Umbrella Academy preferred over the original by many fans, an anime series would work well considering how popular the series has become. There are plenty of adventures for the heroes of the UA that haven't been explored, with an anime series perhaps looking into the journeys they took as children while learning to control their powers.