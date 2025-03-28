Netflix to Stream ’90s Anime Remake by Ranking of Kings, Attack on Titan Studio

In recent years, Netflix has truly begun to solidify themselves as a major powerhouse when it comes to delivering brand-new anime releases to western audiences. In addition to getting a hold of some of the biggest Weekly Shonen Jump adaptations like Dandadan and Sakamoto Days, the streaming giant recently acquired the streaming rights to a highly anticipated remake of a classic shonen manga from the 80s being produced by WIT Studio – the same animation studio responsible for producing Attack on Titan and Spy x Family, among other massive hit series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The upcoming series, Yaiba: Samurai Legend, is set to begin streaming on Netflix in North America, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand beginning in April, just in time for the series to be included among an already exciting Spring 2025 anime season. For audiences in the United States, Yaiba: Samurai Legend will also be available through Hulu. As described by Netflix, Yaiba follows a young swordsman named Yaiba Kurogane after having a fateful encounter with kendo expert Takeshi Onimaru. As the pair’s rivalry begins to grow, an ancient power begins looming over Japan that Yaiba is forced to face head-on.

Wit Studio

Yaiba Is an Influential Shonen Franchise That Every Anime Fan Should Experience

Created by the absolutely iconic Gosho Aoyama, who created Detective Conan, Yaiba is a battle shonen like no other. Originally serialized from 1988 to 1993 in Weekly Shonen Sunday, the series perfectly encapsulates that old-school-cool vibe from series released in this era, and from the trailers and other promotional materials released by WIT Studio, it seems as though the production team behind the 2025 reboot of the series intend to breathe new life into the original work while simultaneously introducing it to a brand-new generation of anime fans. The original anime adaptation of the series, which was produced by Studio Pastel in 1993, had a 53-episode run before finally coming to an end in 1994. Needless to say, the franchise has a massive legacy behind it and big shoes for WIT Studio to fill, but given their previous work, it’s likely that they’ll be more than capable of elevating the original work.

Plus, if the teaser trailers showcasing the animation for the series weren’t enough to grab the attention of fans, Gosho Aoyama is overseeing the production of the 2025 anime, meaning that it will have the rare opportunity to have input from the original creator on how the story and characters should be handled. The anime will be directed by Takahiro Hasui, who has previosuly worked as an episode director for Mob Psycho 100, My Hero Academia, Blood Blockade Battlefront, and even has been credited for working on anime adaptations of Aoyama’s other work, Detective Conan, working as the Assistant Director for Detective Conan: Black Iron Submarine, which released in 2023. The scriptwriting will be handled by Touko Machida, whose previous credits include work on Lucky Star, as well as a variety of isekai series like 7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy! which aired in 2024, and Farming Life In Another World, which released in 2023.

Source: Netflix Anime on X (Formerly Twitter)



