Yaiba: Samurai Legend Locks Down Streaming Home Ahead of Premiere

Yaiba: Samurai Legend is rebooting a classic with a brand new anime series later this Spring, and the new anime has locked down its streaming platforms ahead of its big launch. Yaiba: Samurai Legend is a brand new anime series taking on Gosho Aoyama (Detective Conan‘s creator)’s classic manga from the very beginning, and is one of the many new anime to keep an eye on heading into the new wave of premieres hitting in the Spring 2025 anime schedule next month. Now that it’s coming so soon, fans now know where to actually find this series.

Viz Media announced during Emerald City Comic Con this weekend (as detailed via press release) Yaiba: Samurai Legend will be making its debut in Japan on April 5th in Japan, and will then be available for streaming with Netflix in North America, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. As for the United States, it will be streaming with Hulu as it hits. The reboot will be releasing its episodes on a weekly basis with these streaming platforms, so now it’s time for fans to get ready for what’s coming next.



©Gosho Aoyama/Shogakukan/YAIBA Samurai Legend Project

What to Know for Yaiba: Samurai Legend?

With an opening theme titled “Blade” as performed by Blue Encount, Takahiro Hasui will be directing Yaiba: Samurai Legend for Wit Studio with Touko Machida handling the series’ scripts, Yoshimichi Kameda designing the characters, and Yutaka Yamada and Yoshiaki Dewa composing the music. The voice cast has been announced as well and includes the likes of Minami Takayama as Yaiba Kurogane, Manaka Iwami as Sayaka Mine, Yoshimasa Hosoya as Takeshi Onimaru, Katsuyuki Konishi as Kenjuro Kurogan, Junichi Suwabe as Musashi Miyamoto, Isshin Chiba as Kagetora, and Kosuke Echigoya as Shonosuke.

Additional members of the voice cast include Atsushi Miyauchi as Raizo Mine, Rina Sato as Shizuka Mine, Kimiko Saito as Fuji Mine, Takeharu Onishi as Gerozaemon Geroda, Shuhei Sakaguchi as Mr. Spider, Kana Ichinose as Mr. Sea Cucumber, and Go Inoue as Kojiro Sasaki. Viz Media will also be launching the first few chapters of Gosho Aoyama’s original manga digitally in English for the first time ever on March 20th so fans can get the jump on the classic (with a physical volume of the manga releasing later this July).

What Is Yaiba: Samurai Legend About?

As Yaiba: Samurai Legend prepares for its debut later this April, Viz Media also has revealed what the new anime reboot is going to be about. Their synopsis begins with, “Yaiba Kurogane has spent his days training in the jungle in order to attain his goal of becoming a real samurai. By a twist of fate, he returns to Japan and starts living with the Mine family, who are connected to his father, Kenjuro. Yaiba constantly baffles the Mines’ daughter Sayaka as she witnesses his wild and reckless ways.”

The synopsis continues with, “One day, Yaiba tags along with Sayaka to school and has a fateful encounter with Takeshi Onimaru, a kendo expert. Yaiba and Onimaru repeatedly clash, and as if in response to their search for strength, two ancient powers are unleashed: the Fujinken, the Wind God’s Sword, and the Raijinken, the Thunder God’s Sword. Both supernatural blades that have jolted the world since ancient days have reawakened…and the truth behind them is revealed!”

What are you thinking of Yaiba: Samurai Legend so far? Are you going to check out the reboot when it premieres with Netflix and Hulu next month? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything anime in the comments!