Netflix’s Best Fantasy Show Is Finally Back for Season 2 (And You Can Watch All 8 New Episodes Right Now)

The nearly three-year wait for the return of Netflix’s best fantasy show is finally over. The streamer kicked off March with a wave of fresh additions and has continued rolling out new titles ever since. This week, the streamer finally brought back its hit live-action adaptation series that took the world by storm in 2023, and all eight episodes of Season 2 are now streaming.

Netflix has officially boarded the Going Merry and is sailing to the Grand Line. On March 10th, all eight episodes of the streamer’s One Piece Season 2, officially titled Into the Grand Line, started streaming. The series is a live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s iconic manga series, first adapted for the screen in the anime TV series, and centers around Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew on a high-seas adventure to find the legendary One Piece treasure. Season 2 continues the Straw Hat Pirates’ adventures after escaping the East Blue as they journey into the dangerous, uncharted waters of the Grand Line.

Netflix’s One Piece Is a 10/10 Adaptation, and Season 2 Doesn’t Disappoint

Any doubts that One Piece could successfully be adapted into a live-action show were quickly squashed when the Netflix show premiered. The series, which broke Netflix records by ranking as the No. 1 show in 84 countries during its debut weekend back in 2023 and scored a fresh 86% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, is a rare example of a successful live-action anime adaptation. Throughout its first season, the series managed to capture the spirit and adventure of the original and fully immerse viewers in the world through high-quality costume and set designs and perfectly-cast actors. The show delivers the same absurd, over-the-top, and whimsical elements of the anime and fast-paced action scenes that make it a fun, addicting watch.

After Season 1 hit the ball out of the park, Season 2 is back and stronger than ever, at least according to early critic reviews. ComicBook’s Nick Valdez even gave the new batch of episodes a 5 out of 5, writing that Season 2 “takes everything that worked in the first and expands on that even further with bigger stakes, better connections between the characters, and bolder choices.” While the Straw Hats remain the heart of the show, Into the Grand Line greatly expands the scope of the world with standout new additions like Dr. Kureha and Nefertari Cobra and remains incredibly faithful to the manga by bringing early Grand Line arcs such as Loguetown and Drum Island. It’s certainly a season that will leave fans craving more.

Will There Be a One Piece Season 3?

Netflix isn’t abandoning the Grand Line anytime soon. The streamer officially renewed One Piece for a third season in August 2025, months before Season 2. One Piece Season 3 began production in November, but it’s unclear when exactly the show will return. As for its future beyond Season 3? That’s still up in the air. The show hasn’t been renewed for Season 4, something that seems likely, and Oda reportedly has an idea of where and how he wants the live-action show to end.

