Netflix’s One Piece Drops First Full Look at Live-Action Giants Coming in Season 2

One Piece is now hard at work on Season 2 of the live-action series hitting Netflix next year, and the series has dropped the first full look at how some of the series’ biggest characters will be making the jump in the new episodes. One Piece Into the Grand Line is the official title for the second season of the live-action series as it, like it promises, will be showcasing Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates as they leave the East Blue behind and head into the dangerous waters of the Grand Line. Which means there are a ton of new characters on the way.

One Piece Into the Grand Line will be tackling the next few arcs from Eiichiro Oda’s original manga series, and Netflix has steadily been offering new previews of what to expect from the live-action show with some awesome promotional materials showing off new locales and characters to come. The newest reveal from its social media account happens to be the literal biggest yet as Netflix’s One Piece has dropped the first full look at Little Garden and their takes on giants Dorry and Brogy. Check out the new teaser images and posters below.

Netflix’s One Piece Season 2 Shares First Full Look at Little Garden

This newest look at Netflix’s One Piece Season 2 reveals the first full look at Dorry (Werner Coetser) and Brogy (Brendan Murray), who make their debut in the series as part of the Little Garden arc. This was one of the arcs teased for the new season by original creator Eiichiro Oda alongside Loguetown, Whiskey Peak, Reverse Mountain, and Drum Island. These other arcs have been revealed through previous teasers, but this is the first real look at the Little Garden phase of the season.

Dorry and Brogy are likely only going to be around for a short part of the season, but the Giants are an incredibly important piece of the whole One Piece puzzle. They are coming back into relevance with the newest episodes of the anime, decades after their initial debut, so it’s good to see the live-action series laying the foundation for the Giants because they’re so important later. But soon fans of the Netflix series will get to see why when these Giants make their full debut in the coming season.

When Does One Piece Season 2 Come Out on Netflix?

Along with the Giants, the new teaser images for the Little Garden arc also offer fun new looks at Luffy and Usopp (though Usopp seems to be in trouble). Thankfully, it won’t be too much longer before we get to see the new episodes in action as One Piece Into the Grand Line is scheduled to make its debut sometime next year with Netflix. A concrete release date has yet to be announced, but it will be introducing a ton of new faces as the Grand Line opens up even more going forward.

Netflix has also confirmed they are now working on a third season of the live-action series, so there’s going to be a lot more that One Piece has planned for the Alabasta saga to come. It’s yet to be revealed how long this live-action adaptation will run for considering that the One Piece manga itself is closing in on the 30 year mark, so fans should keep a close eye on what’s next just in case.

