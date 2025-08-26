10 Best Nami Outfits in One Piece

Anime fashion has given us some of the most memorable style icons in pop culture history. However, when we talk about anime fashion icons, we usually hear about the likes of Misa Amane from Death Note serving gothic princess, Nana Osaki from NANA rocking that punk aesthetic, the Sailor Moon girls winning hearts with their magical looks, and Faye Valentine bringing that femme fatale energy in Cowboy Bebop. Yet there’s one fashionista who doesn’t always receive the widespread recognition she deserves: Nami from One Piece.

This orange-haired navigator has been serving looks since the very beginning of the series, and it’s surprising how often she gets overlooked in fashion discussions. Since One Piece started in 1997, we’ve been treated to countless Nami outfits that showcase her amazing style evolution throughout the series. But while almost all of her looks are gorgeous, some of them are truly in a league of their own. So, for everyone who loves both fashion and One Piece, here are the 10 best Nami outfits that perfectly capture her character.

10) Green Bikini Top and Jeans (Return to Sabaody Arc)

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

After the Summit War saga, the anime jumped into a two-year timeskip. This time-skip had One Piece fans wondering what their favorite Straw Hats would look like when they finally reunite. Nami’s return outfit immediately caught everyone’s attention with its simple yet striking combination of a green and white patterned bikini top paired with low-rise jeans.

This new outfit perfectly captured how much she had matured during those two years. Another noticeable change was her hair transformation, as her short hair was swapped for long locks. And while the outfit itself might seem a bit basic compared to some of her more elaborate outfits on this list, it has become one of her most cosplayed looks ever.

9) Dirndl Dress (Whole Cake Island Arc)

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Number 9 brings us one of Nami’s most culturally interesting outfits from the Whole Cake Island Arc, inspired by the traditional German dirndl. This outfit features a red and white corset skirt and blouse that perfectly captures that traditional European folk aesthetic. The style was so distinctive that the anime itself joked about Nami’s “pretzel girl” appearance, and honestly, both Carrot and Brook were totally smitten with this look.

But this isn’t just a cute cultural reference. While the German dirndl is a traditional folk costume especially popular in Bavaria and often worn to Oktoberfest and other festivals, it also fits perfectly within the Whole Cake Island setting. The ruffled shirt, red overall dress, and pigtails give Nami a dirndl-inspired look that goes seamlessly with the arc’s twisted fairytale vibe, while still being undeniably her.

8) Wedding Dress with Luffy’s Straw Hat (Clockwork Island Adventure)

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

In Movie 2, Clockwork Island Adventure, desperate circumstances led to one of Nami’s most memorable fashion moments. After the Trump Pirates stole all her clothes along the Going Merry, she improvised by grabbing a wedding dress from a nearby store. But what made this outfit unforgettable was her decision to pair it with Luffy’s signature straw hat throughout most of the movie.

This whole look is non-canon, but we honestly wish this scene had made it into the manga because it’s just so perfect for Nami’s character. The dress features a beautiful off-the-shoulder neckline, and when paired with Luffy’s iconic straw hat, it creates this perfect blend of elegance and adventure that screams Nami. It’s such an underrated combination that deserves way more love, and it really shows how she can turn any situation into a fashion moment.

7) Nami’s Chun-Li Moment (Protect! The Last Great Performance)

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Coming in at number 6 is this look from Protect! The Last Great Performance, and honestly, it’s giving major Chun-Li from Street Fighter vibes. This TV special aired after Episode 174, where the Straw Hats help out legendary actor Randolph with his final farewell show after three actors quit last minute. Nami negotiates her way into the princess role for 100,000 berries, and let’s just say she absolutely earned every bit of it with how gorgeous she looks.

This emerald green dress, patterned with delicate purple floral patterns, is absolutely stunning. It features side slits and a flowing white drape that gives her this graceful, regal appearance. The way the dress combines that traditional Chinese-inspired silhouette with princess elegance is sophisticated, cultural, and shows off Nami’s natural grace perfectly.

6) Blue Button-Up and Skirt (Water 7 Arc)

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Number 5 takes us to Nami’s Water 7 outfit, which feels like a breath of fresh air for several reasons. While One Piece has a lot of aspects that fans love, like the story arcs, plot twists, epic fights, and moments that make everyone cry, there’s one thing that doesn’t always sit well with everyone: the sexualization of female characters throughout the series. The character designs for women in One Piece can be pretty unrealistic and often feel like they’re just there for fan service.

This outfit was particularly significant because it addressed these concerns about the over-sexualization of One Piece’s female characters. Eiichiro Oda gave Nami a dark blue short-sleeved button-up shirt with a light blue tie that had black dots arranged diagonally at the end, paired with a white pleated skirt and dark blue high heels. The sleek, business-casual outfit proved that Nami can look incredible without needing to rely on a revealing fit. That being said, Oda has continued to happily veer in that direction, giving fans a spectrum of fantastic Nami outfits, none of which are particularly conservative.

5) Red Backless Dress (Whole Cake Island Arc)

At number 4, we have Nami’s stunning red backless turtleneck dress from the Whole Cake Island Arc. When the Straw Hats needed to make a serious impression meeting Capone “Gang” Bege and the Fire Tank Pirates, Nami understood the assignment perfectly. This was her fourth outfit during the arc, and honestly, she saved one of the best for when it really mattered.

The short, backless turtleneck dress paired with her updo hairstyle outclassed most other wedding attendees, including her fellow Straw Hats and the Fire Tank Pirates. Red is the perfect color choice for someone as bold and passionate as Nami, symbolizing both confidence and danger. Since the whole crew had to look their absolute best for the wedding events, and given Nami’s love for high fashion, it’s no surprise that her outfit completely stole the show during this entire sequence.

4) Beast Pirates Disguise (Wano Arc)

Cosplayers have been recreating Nami’s iconic bikini-and-jeans look for years, and in a fun twist, Nami ends up looking like a cosplayer herself to infiltrate Kaido’s Beast Pirates. During the Onigashima raid, the Straw Hats had to dress the part to blend in with the enemy. Nami pulled off a look that’s totally different from her usual style and somehow managed to make it work perfectly.

Her disguise featured a purple fur cape, armored shoulder pads, devil horns, and a string bikini that struck the ideal balance between playful and intimidating. This look was so different from her usual aesthetic, yet it fits her flawlessly. And when she’s sitting on top of Franky’s tank, radiating both confidence and danger, she once again proves she can pull off just about any style thrown her way.

3) Armored Kunoichi (Wano Arc)

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Wano was a treasure trove of great fits not just for Nami, but the whole Straw Hat crew as they donned Wano’s traditional Japanese-inspired attire. This particular outfit is one of her kunoichi looks, or female ninjas, featuring a red floral pattern, bound with a bow, a yellow ribbon, and armor to boot. Much like Nami’s other outfits, even just on this list, she never ditches the high heels, even in the high-stakes situation as the Straw Hats liberate the people of Wano from Kaido and Orochi’s deathgrip.

Never ditching fashion while still fully equipped for battle, Nami is still able to conceal-carry her Clima-Tact as she wears this outfit through much of the latter portions of Wano in One Piece. It, alongside Robin’s outfit, is easily one of the more fanservicey looks for each of them in the series, but it’s undeniably beloved, especially for how much screentime Wano occupied in the anime’s run. It’s bright, colorful, and emblematic of the stellar visual overhaul that took place in the anime going forward.

2) The National Treasure Purple Gown (Zou Arc)

At number 2, we’ve got Nami’s gorgeous purple dress from the Zou arc that literally had fans doing double takes, and for good reason. When Nami befriends a Mink named Wanda, they end up swapping outfits, and this is how Nami gets her hands on what might be one of the most gorgeous dresses in the entire series. While Wanda wore Nami’s clothes, Nami got to wear what’s known as the National Treasure of Zou.

Although Nami may have grown up in poverty, or perhaps despite it, she’s always had an eye for the finer things in life. This sleeveless purple gown, with intricate lace details and elegant pearl strands, transformed her into absolute royalty. The dress perfectly shows just how far Nami has come from her difficult past to someone who can truly appreciate and deserve such luxury.

1) The Belly Dancer Outfit (Alabasta Arc)

Taking the undisputed top spot is Nami’s iconic belly dancer outfit from the Alabasta Arc, and honestly, nothing else even comes close. This look features a belly dancer-style top and flowing skirt perfectly suited to the arc’s Egyptian-influenced setting. It’s very clear that Oda drew inspiration from Middle Eastern culture, and the result is an outfit that represents far more than just fashion. This look holds special significance because it’s tied to Nami’s deepening bond with Princess Vivi.

This is also the outfit Nami wore during her first major 1v1 fight, a huge turning point that showed she’s more than just the navigator. The Alabasta-style jewelry and heat-appropriate design show how she embraces the local culture while making it entirely her own. This isn’t just her best outfit, but one of the most iconic looks in anime.

Nami’s many wonderful outfits in One Piece can’t possibly be confined to a simple top 10. What outfit do you love the most? Let us know in the comments below!