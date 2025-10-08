Netflix’s One Piece Drops First Look at Season 2’s Next Big Icon

One Piece is now in the works on Season 2 with Netflix, and the live-action series has dropped the first look at the next major icon we’ll be meeting in Season 2. One Piece: Into the Grand Line is the official title for the next season of the live-action series, and its title fully reveals that Luffy and the Straw Hats will be leaving the East Blue and finally heading into the Grand Line. But before they can head out on the new adventure of their dreams, there are some final milestones they will need to cross before leaving the East Blue once and for all.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One Piece: Into the Grand Line will be challenging Luffy and the Straw Hats with a major location and trial before actually getting into the Grand Line itself, and that means we’ll be seeing new characters from the original manga version of Eiichiro Oda’s story. One of those big debuts is for the whale, Laboon, who ends up playing a big role in helping Luffy and the others get to the Grand Line itself. Now we’ve gotten the first look at this icon’s jump to live-action with a new poster and images from the coming season.

Netflix’s One Piece Drops First Look at Laboon and Crocus

Courtesy of Netflix

Courtesy of Netflix

Along with the first look at Laboon, One Piece: Into the Grand Line has also revealed how Clive Russell is going to look as the live-action version of Crocus. With Netflix already revealing the first look at the first arc of the new season, Loguetown, this newest preview reveals the next phase of the journey. Luffy and the Straw Hats will need to be crossing over into the Grand Line, and Crocus’ house is the final major location that they will be coming across on their way out to a much bigger journey.

Much like how the poster teases for the new season, Luffy and the others won’t be coming back from such a move. This represents a major turning point for the franchise as with Luffy heading out into the real sea, it means that the Straw Hats will be facing off against much tougher foes than they ever had before. So if fans thought Buggy and Arlong were the real problem, they are far from the ones who are truly dangerous out there. But it’s a crucial step in Luffy becoming the King of the Pirates someday.

When Does One Piece Season 2 Come Out on Netflix?

Courtesy of Netflix

Courtesy of Netflix

One Piece: Into the Grand Line will be making its debut with Netflix in 2026, but a concrete release date has yet to be announced as of this time. Production on a third season was already confirmed to be in the works, and there’s quite a lot coming in the new episodes. The next season has been confirmed to tackle the Loguetown, Reverse Mountain, Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island arcs from Eiichiro Oda’s original manga. So it really lays the foundation for what’s coming in the future.

Alongside Clive Russell as Crocus, also revealed to be joining the cast for the new season are Mikaela Hoover as Tony Tony Chopper, Lera Abova as Nico Robin, Joe Manganiello as Sir Crocodile, Charitha Chandran as Vivi Nefertari, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Cobra Nefertari, Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Werner Coetser as Dorry, Brendan Murray as Brogy, Callum Kerr as Smoker, Julia Rehwald as Tashigi, Rob Colletti as Wapol, Ty Keogh as Dalton, Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha, Mark Harelik as Dr. Hiriluk, and more.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!