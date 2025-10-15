Netflix’s One Piece Drops First Look at One of Season 2’s Coolest Arcs

One Piece‘s live-action series is now in the works on Season 2 with Netflix, and the series is getting ready for what’s next with the first look at one of the coolest arcs coming in the new episodes. Netflix’s One Piece has been such a successful live-action adaptation for the streaming service that it was quickly confirmed for a second season even in the midst of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Then as the second season confirmed its release next year, a third season was also announced to now be in production. And fans are getting to see more and more of what’s coming next.

Netflix has been steadily revealing more looks at One Piece Into the Grand Line (the official title for Season 2 of the series) over the last few weeks, and now fans have gotten the first look at what to expect from the live-action take on the Whiskey Peak arc. This arc sees the Straw Hats head to a mysterious island where everything seems to be on the up and up at first, but soon it’s revealed there’s a dangerous underbelly. You can check out the first look images and poster for Netflix’s One Piece Into the Grand Line‘s Whiskey Peak arc below.

What Is Whiskey Peak in Netflix’s One Piece Season 2?

Courtesy of Netflix

Courtesy of Netflix

Whiskey Peak is one of the many arcs that One Piece series creator Eiichiro Oda previously confirmed would be making its appearance in the coming season. It’s a rather short arc in the grand scheme of the Straw Hats’ journey into the Grand Line itself, but it’s one of the first real challenges that Luffy and the others come across. As they start making their way into these dangerous seas for the first real time, they will quickly learn that there is a lot more than they bargained for out there.

This major arc is going to be in the upcoming season alongside the also confirmed Loguetown, Reverse Mountain, Little Garden, and Drum Island arcs. With Netflix already confirming a third season is now in the works, and some important characters joining the roster in the coming episodes, this is all leading to the rest of the Alabasta saga. Without giving too much away, this is the real major test of whether or not Luffy and the Straw Hats can actually survive in the Grand Line and make their dreams come true.

What to Know for One Piece Into the Grand Line

Courtesy of Netflix

Many of these important characters confirmed for One Piece Into the Grand Line include Mikaela Hoover as Tony Tony Chopper, Lera Abova as Nico Robin, Joe Manganiello as Sir Crocodile, Charitha Chandran as Vivi Nefertari, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Cobra Nefertari, Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Werner Coetser as Dorry, Brendan Murray as Brogy, Callum Kerr as Smoker, Julia Rehwald as Tashigi, Rob Colletti as Wapol, Ty Keogh as Dalton, Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha, Mark Harelik as Dr. Hiriluk, and more.

Some of these characters will be popping up for short bursts in the second season, but there are a few who are going to be very important for the future of series moving forward and play a bigger part in Season 3. But that’s always the fun of watching One Piece play out as fans can see which characters ultimately return to be much more important later.

