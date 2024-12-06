New Attack on Titan Game Releasing This Month

Attack on Titan fans are getting the full release of the new VR treat Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable later this month. The new high-flying VR title puts players in the middle of a Titan invasion, and asks them to help the Survey Corps take the fight to their tormentors. Omni-directional movement gear (ODM) allows you to zip around districts and establish a patrol before setting off to engage with a handful of different blade styles.

If you’ve never seen it, Unbreakable is all about slicing up the titular big guys and protecting different zones. There’s a full arsenal of different blade types to augment your gameplay. The core loop is all about racing to objectives, securing supply drops, and guarding different command posts. The better you do in each zone, the more points you collect to upgrade your weapons and buff your attacks. Combat focuses on targeting weak points on the Titans, encouraging every player to learn how to tactically approach their target. Everything else is quite simple, placing much of the focus on soaring through the air and soaking in every second of traveling between walls.

The Titans are horrifying to fight on the battlefield, and it’s worse seeing one up close.

Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable hasn’t had the easiest of development cycles. Originally slated for a Summer 2023 release window, the final release date is now December 17th via Meta store. The game has been in Early Access since July, but anyone who has already played it isn’t out of luck. The final release includes a second chapter of content, a brand-new co-op mode, and will feature weapons and levels to explore. That’s not all to look forward to, though. Survival Mode will also drop sometime after launch, giving players an extended challenge to maneuver through long after the main gameplay is complete, as well as a community-wide limited time event called Global Challenge. Completing the challenge will allow players to unlock the high-powered Thunder Spear weapon for their efforts.

Fans of the anime should feel right at home playing Unbreakable. Many of the original voice actors reprised their roles for this immersive adventure, providing a well-rounded cast from both the English and Japanese lineups. All in all, this one will run you $19.99 for the full experience, or $8.99/$12.99 to get in on either of the respective chapters. It’s not terribly long either, making it a nice way to revisit the world after having your heartstrings tugged into oblivion by the end of the anime.

VR games may still be a niche market in comparison to their PC/home console counterparts, but there’s still plenty of fun to be had. If you’re not a fan of Titan slaying but still want to check in on the latest and greatest in virtual reality, check out Batman: Arkham Shadow for Meta Quest 3. Not only is it one of the best VR games of all time, it also stands up quite well as an entry to the beloved Arkham universe.