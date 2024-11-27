New Bleach Funko Pops Launch in Time for Thousand-Year Blood War Finale

The hit anime Bleach released back in 2006, almost 20 years ago, and fans are still going wild. That said, the sequel series, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War its currently airing episodes leading up to the grand finale, and it seems that Funko wants to celebrate with new Bleach Funko Pops! The new collection includes Matsumoto, Ichimaru, Sarugaki, and even Grimmjow, the fan-favorite Arrancar who made a return recently in Thousand Year War. Grimmjow even has a speciality Chase up for grabs. You can check out the details for each Pop below.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War released an official synopsis of what fans can expect for the next episode, “Mayuri Kurotsuchi laughs loudly in the Fourth Branch Street after consuming Pernida with his modified bankai, “Golden Hikisatsu Jizo: Demonic Taifuin Symptom Body”. However, something strange happens to Hikisatsu Jizo. Meanwhile, Kisuke Urahara and Shunsui Kyōraku sense a fluctuation in Mayuri’s spiritual pressure, but despite their worries, they worry about the situation of the Shinigami, whose numbers have decreased to the point where they can sense places from a great distance. Kyōraku then decides to take on Lije Baro himself.”



This episode, titled “Don’t Chase a Shadow”, marks the halfway point for Ichigo’s returning story, which means that fans only have a little bit left to go before the Bleach universe disappears again. However, fans have been asking for the original anime to be remade for a while now, so although it isn’t new content, it’ll be nice to have fresh, new episodes to enjoy. Nothing is confirmed though, so for now all we can do is enjoy Thousand-Year Blood War and wish for more Bleach.