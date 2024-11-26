Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Preview Cooks With The Soul Society

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has been one of the biggest comebacks of the fall anime season this year and it has proven that fact more than once. In the latest episode for example, anime viewers bore witness to some of the most disturbing Bankai actions in the anime adaptation to date thanks to Mayuri’s disgusting abilities. As the third cours, aka “The Conflict,” continues to highlight Yhwach taking on the power of the Soul King, a new anime preview highlights what is in store for Ichigo Kurosaki and his friends now that the odds are so stacked against our heroes.

Bleach’s Blood War has been the perfect way to bring back the supernatural shonen series to the public eye. For years, many shonen fans believed that Bleach’s time in the anime world was done, as the series had been canceled following the conclusion of the Wandenreich-focused arc in the manga. Luckily, Studio Pierrot and series creator Tite Kubo were more than willing to finish out Ichigo’s final major storyline. On top of adapting the original manga beats, the recent anime adaptation is one that has been adding some major new animated additions that weren’t originally a part of the fight against Yhwach and his forces.

Pierrot

Don’t Chase A Shadow Preview

Alongside the new images released for “Don’t Chase a Shadow,” The Blood War also released an official synopsis of what fans can expect for the Soul Society’s next heart-pounding episode, “Mayuri Kurotsuchi laughs loudly in the Fourth Branch Street after consuming Pernida with his modified bankai, “Golden Hikisatsu Jizo: Demonic Taifuin Symptom Body”. However, something strange happens to Hikisatsu Jizo. Meanwhile, Kisuke Urahara and Shunsui Kyōraku sense a fluctuation in Mayuri’s spiritual pressure, but despite their worries, they worry about the situation of the Shinigami, whose numbers have decreased to the point where they can sense places from a great distance. Kyōraku then decides to take on Lije Baro himself.”

The Soul Society Rises

For those who might need a refresher, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will have four cours in total before ending the fight between the Soul Society and the Sternritter. This means that anime fans are more than halfway through Ichigo Kurosaki’s return and it doesn’t appear as though Studio Pierrot is planning any additional stories in the supernatural shonen.

In terms of creating new Bleach manga stories, the brightest hope we have for this being an option is that Tite Kubo, in recent years, created a special one-shot that highlighted the Soul Society following the fight against Yhwach. Bleach: No Breathes From Hell shows Ichigo and his allies years into the future following the Blood War with many having children of their own.

Should Bleach one day receive a new anime in the future, there are some possibilities when it comes to what it would be. To start, there is always the option of creating a Soul Society remake, as many shonen fans would be more than willing to see some of the classic moments given a “fresh coat of paint.” There is also the possibility that creator Tite Kubo might create new material for an anime series, as the mangaka has been working quite closely with Studio Pierrot to add material to the Blood War that wasn’t in the manga. Fingers crossed that we see the story of the Soul Society return at some point in the future.

