New Chainsaw Man Manga Box Set Is 40% Off

Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man has been a huge hit with both its anime adaptation and its manga, and fans will need to rely on the latter as the fate of Season 2 is still unknown. If you haven't fully Shonen Jump-ed into the manga yet, you might want to consider the Chainsaw Man Box Set in paperback, which collects volumes 1-11. That's 2112 pages of Chainsaw Man to keep you occupied, and you can get it here on Amazon for $59.99, which is 40% off the list price. The set just dropped on September 26th, so this is quite a steal. If it sells out, you can also get it here at Walmart for $72.89.

The deal is also quite surprising given the fact that Chainsaw Man manga sales are breaking records. Back in August it was revealed that the series hit record sales with only 15 volumes. At the time, there were 26 million copies of Chainsaw Man in circulation.

For those unfamiliar with Chainsaw Man, it is easier to keep track of now than ever before. The show's first season is now streaming on Crunchyroll. Chainsaw Man follows the story of Denji, a down-and-out devil hunter living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita. One day, Denji is betrayed by the yakuza, but he strikes a contract with Pochita before dying. He's revived as "Chainsaw Man" – a man with a devil's heart....and other body parts that are chainsaws.

While the anime's future remains a mystery, Tatsuki Fujimoto is continuing to follow Denji via Chainsaw Man's manga. The anime's first season is streaming on Crunchyroll right now. As for the manga, Chainsaw Man is ongoing and releases new chapters over on the Shonen Jump app.