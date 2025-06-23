New Dragon Ball Z CASETiFY Collection Includes The Scouter AirPods Max Cover

The Dragon Ball franchise celebrated its 40th anniversary in late 2024, but the party continues with a new, limited edition collection of iPhone and Android accessories from Casetify that are set to launch on June 24th. Specifically, the collection will be inspired by Dragon Ball Z, and it will include iPhone and Android cases, lenticular phone cases, AirPods cases, AirPods Max covers, Apple Watch bands, wireless chargers, and more featuring characters like Goku, Vegeta,Gohan, Frieza, Cell, and Majin Buu. Of course, Casetify collabs always include some eye-popping standout items. As you are about to see, The Dragon Ball Z x CASETiFY Collection will be no different.

Undoubtedly, the two hot ticket items from the DBZ lineup will be The “Father-Son Kamehameha” Phone Case and The Scouter AirPod Max Cover. There will also be an Adventurous Journey Premium Box Set with multiple items. Below you’ll find a breakdown of these items along with a gallery of images. Specific pricing for each item hasn’t been announced at the time of writing, but Castify notes that the lineup will range from $38 to $184. Naturally, the three spotlight items will be on the high end of that spectrum.

The “Father-Son Kamehameha” Phone Case: This limited-edition lenticular design animates the most unforgettable moment of the Cell Saga when Gohan and Goku launch a Kamehameha together. The dynamic design animates as you tilt the case, capturing the emotional and explosive moment when Goku and Gohan join forces.

This limited-edition lenticular design animates the most unforgettable moment of the Cell Saga when Gohan and Goku launch a Kamehameha together. The dynamic design animates as you tilt the case, capturing the emotional and explosive moment when Goku and Gohan join forces. The Scouter AirPod Max Cover: Inspired by the series’ OG battle power trackers, this online exclusive features interchangeable red and green lenses to transform headphones into a true Z-fighter essential.

Inspired by the series’ OG battle power trackers, this online exclusive features interchangeable red and green lenses to transform headphones into a true Z-fighter essential. Adventurous Journey Premium Box Set: A bundle featuring two Silver Mirror with Silver Bumper phone cases boasting iconic character designs for the iPhone 14-16 Pro and Pro Max. Inside, consumers will find a silver serial number card that highlights the limited number of bundles issued.

The Dragon Ball Z x CASETiFY Collection will be available for purchase globally starting on June 24th here at the Casetify website. As noted, these are limited edition items, so you only have one chance to grab them. You can check out more of their collaboration collections right here.