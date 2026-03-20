New G Gundam Anime Has Arrived Online

When it comes to the many anime series that have been born from the Gundam franchise, there is no adaptation quite like Mobile Fighter G Gundam. Rather than focusing on the battle between the Earth Federation and the Principality of Zeon, the story of Domon highlights some of the most bizarre mech suits of the franchise. Fighting for the future of the universe, G Gundam has remained a fan-favorite thanks to being one of the first mech series to hit Toonami and the hard-hitting subject matter. In a big twist, a new anime celebrating the series has arrived online that revisits one of the biggest battles of the series.

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The new anime special might not be a full episode, but it does bring back two of G Gundam’s biggest mechs back to the forefront. You can see the new video below, and here’s how Bandai Namco Filmworks describes the return to Domon’s world, “To commemorate the 30th anniversary of the broadcast of “Mobile Fighter G Gundam,” a promotional video titled “Mobile Fighter G Gundam 30th Anniversary Fighting Movie,” which was produced to create an experimental digital animation primarily using 3DCG pre-visualization, has been released on the official Gundam YouTube channel, “Gundam Channel. Aiming for an unprecedented portrayal of Gundam, a new staff has created a thrilling depiction of the battle between God Gundam and Master Gundam, so be sure to check it out.”

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The G Gundam Sequel in The Wings

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G Gundam first premiered as an anime in 1994, making its way to Toonami almost ten years later in 2002. It’s here that the North American fans grew to love the wildly outlandish mech series. Since it debuted decades ago, an anime sequel has yet to be made for the screen, though a sequel series was made that is dying to hit the screen.

Mobile Fighter G Gundam Gaiden: The East is Burning Red focuses on the offspring of Master Asia, Master Junior and takes place years following the original series conclusion. Released as a web novel, there has been no confirmation that this story will be animated, though the Gundam franchise has revisited plenty of its stories in recent years. Gundam SEED, for example, returned with a brand new movie that became the biggest film of the franchise, while the original Universal Century continues to be revisited quite often. If you haven’t heard of the lesser-known G Gundam sequel, here’s how Bandai Namco describes the sequel:

“It has been twelve years since the “DG Incident” that plunged all humanity into unprecedented fear. Gundam fights have been canceled in order to remove the “DG Dust” that has contaminated various parts of the Earth. Master Junior meets H, a girl he happened to meet in Shinjuku City who carries a huge sroban and goes to Domon to search for the whereabouts of the hidden treasure “Oriental Pearl”. The Peral contains the secret technique of the undefeated style of the Touhou school. The two head to a certain place in search of Kash.”

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