New ‘Gundam’ Cafe Announced

Sunrise is celebrating the 40th Anniversary of the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise this year, and the celebration has already resulted in special collaborations such as a strange crossover with Hello Kitty and a new Uniqlo fashion line, but now the series is gearing up to open its largest cafe in Japan yet. The franchise already has two booming Gundam themed restaurants in Tokyo, but now there are plans to expand it into the Osaka area.

According to translations from SoraNews24, the newest Gundam Cafe has opened in Japan as of March 20 and is the largest branch of the theme restaurant to date. There are also various themed goods based on the franchise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Various products offered at the cafe include lattes featuring special art of the series’ various Gundam, milk teas featuring images of the various characters of the franchise, a special curry shaped like Char’s Zaku II, a special omelet shaped like the Zaku models, a Haro shaped pork cutlet, and various other special collectibles and merchandise fans could only purchase at the cafe.

Mobile Suit Gundam is one of the most popular franchises in the world, and that popularity is only expected to grow as Sunrise continues to release new projects for the franchise. This includes new anime based in the original Universal Century storyline, which will next see a film trilogy based on the Hathaway’s Flash novels, a returning anime for its SD Gundam spin-offs, and even a brand new live-action movie coming to the West co-produced by Legendary (who are currently in the midst of bringing a new take on Toho’s Godzilla franchise to the screen).

It’s clear that the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise is showing no signs of stopping even as it crosses this impressive new anniversary, and fans would not mind seeing one of these special cafes make their way to other territories outside of Japan someday. But until then, at least there are now three major locations for interested fans to check out when they visit and avoid any potential crowds.

via SoraNews24

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Star Wars: Episode IX , Avengers: Endgame opening early and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!