Haikyuu Shares Post-Timeskip Look at Three Fan-Favorite Characters

Even though it’s been years since Haikyuu’s manga ended, the series still remains one of the most popular modern sports anime with a thriving fandom that’s still patiently awaiting the next installment of the anime. Haikyuu is best known for its ensemble cast extending beyond the series’ protagonist Hinata Shoyo and the team at Karasuno. The sheer success of the Dumpster Battle movie featuring the match between Karasuno and Nekoma High is an excellent example of how well Haruichi Furudate has fleshed out Haikyuu’s cast as a whole, giving fans multiple characters to root for even when they turn into opponents.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Having said that, it’s been quite a while since fans have seen their favorite Haikyu characters, though luckily, the cover of the series’ upcoming release just brought back three fan-favorites. A post on X by Haikyuu’s official X account recently revealed the cover of the series’ upcoming magazine, releasing on August 19th, 2025. Much to the surprise of fans, the cover pictures Oikawa, Bokuto, and Ushijima in their 30s, giving fans a clue as to how the talented trio would look in 2025. The magazine is also set to include in-depth interviews with the trio, as well as those closest to them, such as Akaashi, Iwaizumi, and Tendo, among others, making this release surely one to keep an eye out for.

What’s Next For Haikyuu!! After The Dumpster Battle

With Season 4 of Haikyuu having aired back in 2020, the release of the Dumpster Battle movie in February 2024 marked quite a long wait for fans. This long gap was quite confusing, considering that Haikyuu was at the peak of its popularity back in 2020 and had very little more of the manga left to adapt. After yet another year-long wait, Haikyuu recently announced another movie adapting the match against Kamomedai back in March at the series’ 10th anniversary event.

While fans were divided on the idea of getting another movie instead of a full-fledged season, the announcement of a special adapting the match between Fukurodani and Mujinazaka did somewhat pacify fans. That said, given that neither the upcoming movie nor the special have announced concrete release windows yet, it is unclear when and if fans will ever get to see the series’ beloved cast all grown up after the time skip this rate, much less the 2025 versions of them teased in Haikyuu’s upcoming magazine.

Source: @haikyu_com on X.