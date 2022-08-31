New Hello Kitty Unicorn Funko Pop Pre-Orders: Cinnamoroll, Kuromi, Pochacco and More
Funko and Sanrio have teamed up once again on a wave of Hello Kitty and Friends Funko Pops, and it's loaded with popular characters like Cinnamoroll, Kuromi, Pochacco, and more dressed as adorable slumber party unicorns! A breakdown of the new Hello Kitty Funko Pops can be found below along with pre-order links.
- Sanrio Hello Kitty Funko Pop Unicorn Cinnamoroll – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code SUNFREE22)
- Sanrio Hello Kitty Funko Pop Unicorn Kuromi – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Sanrio Hello Kitty Funko Pop Unicorn My Melody- Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Sanrio Hello Kitty Funko Pop Unicorn Pochacco – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Sanrio Unicorn Hello Kitty Funko Pop – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
The popularity of the Hello Kitty figures in this wave can be confirmed by the latest Sanrio popularity poll. For the third year in a row, Cinnamoroll took top honors. The top 10 breakdown is as follows:
- Cinnamoroll
- Pom Pom Purin
- Kuromi
- Pochacco
- My Melody
- Hello Kitty
- Little Twin Stars
- Hangyodon
- Kogimyun
- Tuxedo Sam
