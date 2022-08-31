New Hello Kitty Unicorn Funko Pop Pre-Orders: Cinnamoroll, Kuromi, Pochacco and More

By Sean Fallon

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
fbge8xkwqaiwv1o.jpg

Funko and Sanrio have teamed up once again on a wave of Hello Kitty and Friends Funko Pops, and it's loaded with popular characters like Cinnamoroll, Kuromi, Pochacco, and more dressed as adorable slumber party unicorns! A breakdown of the new Hello Kitty Funko Pops can be found below along with pre-order links.

0comments

The popularity of the Hello Kitty figures in this wave can be confirmed by the latest Sanrio popularity poll. For the third year in a row, Cinnamoroll took top honors. The top 10 breakdown is as follows:

  1. Cinnamoroll
  2. Pom Pom Purin
  3. Kuromi
  4. Pochacco
  5. My Melody
  6. Hello Kitty
  7. Little Twin Stars
  8. Hangyodon
  9. Kogimyun
  10. Tuxedo Sam

As for Funko, you can keep up with the latest and greatest Pop figures right here. Some recent headlines include:

Start the Conversation

of