New Hello Kitty Unicorn Funko Pop Pre-Orders: Cinnamoroll, Kuromi, Pochacco and More

Funko and Sanrio have teamed up once again on a wave of Hello Kitty and Friends Funko Pops, and it's loaded with popular characters like Cinnamoroll, Kuromi, Pochacco, and more dressed as adorable slumber party unicorns! A breakdown of the new Hello Kitty Funko Pops can be found below along with pre-order links.

The popularity of the Hello Kitty figures in this wave can be confirmed by the latest Sanrio popularity poll. For the third year in a row, Cinnamoroll took top honors. The top 10 breakdown is as follows:

Cinnamoroll Pom Pom Purin Kuromi Pochacco My Melody Hello Kitty Little Twin Stars Hangyodon Kogimyun Tuxedo Sam

